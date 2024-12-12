Calendar of Events: Dec. 12, 2024

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m.: Greenport Victorian House Tour starting at the Ireland House, 319 Main St. Tickets: Members $30; non-members $35; at the door $40. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Fundraisers

Sunday, Dec. 15, noon-3 p.m.: Chinese auction benefiting a local parishioner who lost her house in a fire. Hosted by the Rosary Society in the basement of Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Free. Information: 631-734-6446.

Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Party at American Beech, 300 Main St., Greenport. Christmas cookies, music and mulled cider. Portion of proceeds will go towards next year’s village Christmas lights. Tickets $20; free admission if wearing an ugly sweater, showing a North Fork Holiday Stroll wristband or being a village BID member.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3-6 p.m.: Greenport Victorian House Tour starting at the Ireland House, 319 Main St. Tickets: Members $30; non-members $35; at the door $40. All proceeds support the Stirling Historical Society. Information: 631-477-5918.

Meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.: Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library meeting and holiday luncheon, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Meet the Friends to learn about what they do for the library. Meeting at 11 a.m.; luncheon at noon. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Music

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m.: ‘Soulful Sundown,’ concert, light dinner and 50/50 raffle at Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Music by soprano Lauren Sisson with accompanist Lea Kendall; poetry by David Taylor. Free. Information: [email protected], uusouthold.org, 631-765-3494.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-4:30 p.m.: An afternoon concert of classical mandolin by composer and mandolinist Andrew Joseph in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.: Harbor Bells Choir in Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus Holiday Concert at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Friday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m.: Piano recital featuring Paolo Bartolani at Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Route 48, Mattituck. Cheese, wine and meet ‘n greet at 3 p.m.; recital at 4 p.m. Program features Schumann, Respighi and Beethoven. Free. Must reserve tickets in advance: ritesmusic.org.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m.: Return of “Carols and Cookies” sing-along program at Jamesport Meeting House. Caroling classics from holidays past and present. Cookies and mulled cider provided after the sing-along. Suggested $20 donation for adults. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Friday, Dec. 13, 10-11 a.m.: The first of the Winter Watershed Walk Series, co-led with Peconic Land Trust, at Broad Cove Preserve, Broad Cove. Free. Register: peconicbaykeeper.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, bird walk at Indian Island County Park, Indian Point Road, Riverhead. Group will be looking for winter ducks, yellow-rumped warblers and great blue herons. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Thursday, Dec. 26, 3 p.m.: NYC Ballet screening of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet, choreographed by director George Balanchine of the New York City Ballet, at Peconic Landing Auditorium, Greenport. Free. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Through Dec. 15; Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10-5: Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s “Pop-Up” Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on Cutchogue Village Green, featuring antique donated items. Holiday refreshments served. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Dec. 6-Jan.26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

