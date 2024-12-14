Blotter: Two men arrested on outstanding warrants

William Perry, 44, of Riverhead and Sean Glogg, 26, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following individuals were arrested last week for alleged driving while intoxicated: Angel Gallardo Rosas, 43, of Hampton Bays, Melissa Courtney, 54, of Baiting Hollow and Michael Todd, 55, of Lake Grove.

Frank Kircher, 33, of Patchogue and Kristen Brophy, 27 of Riverhead were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. David Cullington, 39, of Riverhead was arrested on two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mr. Glogg was also charged with a town code violation, as was Jerome McDuffie, 60, of Riverhead.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.