Daily Update: Riverhead non-instructional school employees still without a contract
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, December 17.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s non-instructional school employees still without a contract
Blue Waves girls hoops team undefeated so far
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport marina owners press for harbor dredging project
Settlers’ new hoops coach settles in
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Temperature drop spikes cold-stun sea turtles on Shelter Island and East End
NORTHFORKER
Strain Stars is Riverhead’s newest (and largest) cannabis dispensary
SOUTHFORKER
11 eateries for Hamptons and Shelter Island Christmas Eve and Day dining
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.