Daily Update: Baiting Hollow Library to add native plant garden
Here are the headlines for Friday, December 20.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Baiting Hollow Library to add native plant garden
SUFFOLK TIMES
Young Settlers squad gaining confidence in the lanes
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island ‘Repair Café’ meets on December 28
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Dec. 21
SOUTHFORKER
Have yourself a merry little Hamptons holiday
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.