Photos: Riverhead elementary students surprised with toys

Elementary school students in the Riverhead Central School District got a fun holiday surprise right before their Christmas break.

The Promise of Hope Foundation partnered with the school district on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 to distribute free toys to students in kindergarten to fourth grade at Phillips Avenue Elementary School, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, Riley Avenue Elementary School and Aquebogue Elementary School.

District personnel and volunteers from Promise of Hope set up the toys in the schools’ gymnasiums, where the children “shopped” around and picked out their favorites.

The event was organized with the hope of spreading holiday cheer and providing toys to students who may be in need.

Browse through the photos below, all courtesy of the Riverhead Central School District.