Gloria J. Keller of Aquebogue died Dec. 21, 2024. She was 97.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church in Mattituck, across from the funeral home. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to San Simeon Nursing Home, P.O. Box 2122, Greenport, New York 11944.