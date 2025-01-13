Donna Tetrault Durkovic, a three-time cancer survivor, succumbed to her fourth bout in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2025, in the presence of her baby girl, Amy.

Donna was born Jan. 17, 1944, in Riverhhead. She was the daughter of Alfred and Muriel (Burr) Tetrault and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1961. She worked as a real estate title searcher at the Suffolk County Center. While there, she met her future husband, David. They moved to the Lake Ariel area in 1973, when Donna became a self-employed real estate title searcher. She was also co-owner with her husband of the Mount Cobb Self Storage in Jefferson Township, N.J.

Among the things she loved was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, gardening, doing crafts, the color yellow and reading. She was a member of Elmdale Bible Church in Jefferson Township, where she served on the board as secretary for many years and led a women’s Bible study.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David M. Durkovic; her daughter, Amy Gaughan (Joseph) of Archbald, Pa.; her granddaughter, Desiree Edwards of Jefferson Township; her grandson, Dylan Wallace (Alexandra) of Archbald; her great-grandson, Abram Edwards; her niece and nephew, Angela and Gary Tetrault of Clemont, Fla.; her nephew, Jeffrey Tetrault of Aquebogue; her niece and nephew, Rebecca and David Dixon of West Virginia; and her sister-in-law, Diana Klemencic of Dunnellon, Fla. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Alfred Tetrault II and Gary Tetrault Sr.; her sister, Jeannie Dixon; and her nephew, Alfred Tetrault III.

The family would like to thank the home hospice of Allied Services staff and give a special thank you to her neighbor, Ruth Collins, for her kind and compassionate care over the last month, taking time to help with her.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Albert P. O’Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, Pa. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Elmdale Bible Church in Jefferson Township for family and members of the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Dessin Animal Shelter of Honesdale (Pa.) to honor the memory of Donna.

