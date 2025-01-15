Safety first when hiking in winter

(Credit: Amanda Olsen)

While a great deal of Long Island is developed, there are a number of preserved parcels where people can unplug and move freely through nature. Many of these parks are located on the East End.

“I know we’re surrounded by water. I know there’s so much development and there’s so many roadways,” said Jennifer Murray of Turtleback Environmental Education Center. “But there are still pockets of preserved areas where you can get disoriented, especially if you’re not dressed properly, and you can start to experience hypothermia and have disorientation.”

For those who like to spend time in Long Island’s outdoor spaces, winter weather can be a boon. Fewer hikers mean a more peaceful adventure and colder temps keep pests like ticks at bay. However, extra precautions need to be taken to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

Many of the most important steps to an ideal winter hike begin before leaving home. Dressing in layers allows for adding and removing items as movement raises body temperature or weather conditions fluctuate. “Make sure that you have a base layer that’s moisture wicking, one to two insulation layers that are like wool or fleece, and then a jacket that’s lined.,” Ms. Murray said. “It acts as a windbreaker and it [should be] waterproof, because staying dry is key. It doesn’t have to be below freezing temperatures to get hypothermia. Just wet, chilly weather, that could be harmful also.”

Wearing a base layer made from a wicking material helps keep you warm and dry in the cold. Avoid cotton, especially for socks and underwear, as it soaks up moisture and holds it against your skin, keeping you cold. “When we have this warm weather, and then suddenly it’s a cold snap, we’re not acclimated to making sure that we have wicking underwear on,” said Ms. Murray. “Cotton retains its moisture instead of wicking it away, and that could lead to hypothermia.”

Weather on Long Island is highly variable because it is surrounded by water. Checking in advance for expected precipitation, temperature and wind speed can help you choose not only the right gear but also where to go. A forest with a lot of brittle trees, such as the locusts at Hallockville or anywhere that has a pine borer infestation, is not safe in the wind. Temperatures are often colder along the shore than in a more sheltered woodland. If the weather changes after the hike begins, end the adventure early.

“It doesn’t take much to look at the weather map. but anytime that there is a sudden change in the weather that looks pretty ominous, people should be turning around and heading right back, because it’s amazing how the temperature can really drop,” Ms. Murray said. “We don’t have mountain peaks, but we do still have tricky weather conditions, especially since it fluctuates so much.”

Timing is also key in the winter, since the sun goes down earlier than in the summer, and temperatures drop quickly. When walking along the shore, knowing the tides is also critical. There are places where the water covers the beach completely at high tide.

And whatever the time of year, let someone know about your plans. It’s also better to go out in a group, especially when visiting a new area. In the event of an accident there will be someone to assist or go for help. “Winter hiking is something you should avoid doing alone. But in case you are venturing out by yourself, it’s really important to tell somebody where you’re going, what your plan is — you know, I’m going to be on this trail. Also let them know when you expect to be back, and then have an emergency plan in case you’re not,” Ms. Murray said. She also suggests having the NYSDEC and park law enforcement phone numbers saved in your cellphone. Places that do not have enough coverage for data may still allow calls.

When choosing a trail, find something that’s within your abilities. Most hiking in Suffolk County is fairly flat, but some parks, such as Manorville Hills, have steeper areas. Many trail maps are available online and can give an idea of how long the route will take. Apps such as AllTrails rate the difficulty and conditions of hikes all over the country. Sticking to marked trails keeps hikers from getting lost. “Even though [Laurel Lake] is a small preserve, there’s so many little deer trails or unused trails that aren’t marked anymore. It’s very easy to get disoriented and not know which way you’re going, especially when there’s no sun as a directive,” said Ms. Murray. “It’s easier than people think to get lost in woodland environments. Trails can get confusing, especially if they don’t have a trail map, or they go off trail, or they go on an unmarked trail.”

In the event that a hiker does get lost, it’s important not to panic. The DEC recommends the STOP acronym: Sit down, Think, Observe and Plan. On a marked trail, the best solution may be to turn around and go back the same way, following the markers. It may also be helpful to look backward occasionally while hiking so the route is familiar from that direction as well. Noting landmarks like unusual features, rocks or trees is also useful. “Most of the time,” Ms. Murray said, “if you just take a moment and pause and just look at your surroundings, you’ll probably find something that’s familiar. You might see that trail marker, and you can start heading back. Have ‘mindful hiking’ instead of mindless hiking, so you’re always aware of your surroundings and where you are.”