Police ask for help in search for missing Wading River man with Aspergers Syndrome

Riverhead police said Monday that Joseph Poveromo, 25, of Wading River has gone missing and may be suicidal.

The Riverhead Police Deptartment is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year old Wading River who suffers from Aspergers Syndrome and other maladies. While no foul play is suspected, police said the man may be suicidal.

Joseph Poveromo — a 5-foot-7, 150 pound white male with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and a brown buzzcut —was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a light gray hooded shirt.

Mr. Poveromo left his family’s home on Dogwood Lane in Wading River around midnight Monday morning in a tan, 1997 Nissan Maxima, according to authorities.

The missing man’s destination was unclear, but his family said he is known to frequent Wading River, Calverton, Riverhead and Mastic Beach — including parks in those areas.

In addition to Aspergers Syndrome, police said, Mr. Poveromo also suffers from ADHD and Post Concussion Syndrome and is, “possibly suicidal at the this time,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who observes Mr. Poveromo or his vehicle is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.