Moving scenes follow Rex Heuermann’s guilty plea

Melissa Kahn, Maureen Brainard-Barnes’s sister, said the guilty plea finally brings a ‘sense of relief.’ (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 8, to seven murders — and admitted to an eighth killing he isn’t being charged with.

The plea brought some closure for the families of the eight victims, who joined District Attorney Ray Tierney and other law enforcement officials at a news conference later in the afternoon. Aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters stood side by side in the Suffolk County Police Academy auditorium in Brentwood to finally put somewhat of an end to this chapter of their lives.

One by one, several family members walked up the podium, saying they accept the guilty plea.

Photos by Brendan Carpenter

Elizabeth Baczkiel, Jessica Taylor’s mother

County Sheriff Eril Toulon Jr. expresses his condolences, while thanking family members for their unwavering commitment.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes’s daughter

Maureen Brainard-Barnes’s son

Family members listen on

Melissa Kahn, Maureen Brainard-Barnes’s sister listens before her turn at the podium.

Liliana, Megan Waterman’s daughter

District Attorney Ray Tierney speaks as members of the victims’ families sit and stand in solidarity.