Moving scenes follow Rex Heuermann’s guilty plea
Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 8, to seven murders — and admitted to an eighth killing he isn’t being charged with.
The plea brought some closure for the families of the eight victims, who joined District Attorney Ray Tierney and other law enforcement officials at a news conference later in the afternoon. Aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters stood side by side in the Suffolk County Police Academy auditorium in Brentwood to finally put somewhat of an end to this chapter of their lives.
One by one, several family members walked up the podium, saying they accept the guilty plea.
Photos by Brendan Carpenter