Zambriski’s pitches nail Riverhead’s first win of the season

Riverhead starting pitcher Matt Zambriski delivers a pitch against Brentwood. (Credit: George Faella)

Every time junior pitcher Matt Zambriski toes the rubber, Riverhead has a chance. The ace was thrust into a role of season-saver after the Blue Waves started the season 0-3 following their opening series against Longwood.

Brentwood was in town on Monday for a double header, and Zambriski was locked in.

The St. John’s commit hurled six innings, striking out 13, and gave up only two hits to secure Riverhead’s first win of the season, 2-1 in the first game of the double header. The only run that scored was unearned.

“We all had a job to do today, especially down to 10 guys on the roster because of one thing or another,” head coach Kevin Kerman said. “And Zam did his job. It’s going to be a grind this season, but having a guy that can throw six innings with 13 strikeouts makes it a little easier.”

Riverhead starting pitcher Matt Zambriski. (Credit: George Faella)

Zambriski took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning until Brentwood connected on a double with two outs in the inning. He only really ran into trouble in the sixth inning when the bases got loaded, but ultimately slammed the door shut, keeping the game tied at 1-1 and giving the Blue Waves a chance to win.

“I just started falling behind in the sixth inning,” Zambriski said. “I think early in the game, I did a good job of getting ahead early, and that’s why I was finding that success. Getting out of the inning was all I wanted to do, and I’m glad my defense made some plays behind me to make it happen.”

Riverhead entered the bottom of the sixth inning with a win-or-go-home mentality.

“I told the boys before the inning that this is your season on the field right now,” Kerman said. “Starting 0-4 is not going to help our playoff hopes. If we want it, this is the time to show up.”

Drew LeGrady stepped up to the plate and started the inning with a bang, finding a gap for a double. Max Gajowski followed that up with a single to bring LeGrady in to retake the lead an inning after losing it.

“I went in with the mentality that I couldn’t get out,” LeGrady said. “Just wanted to do everything I could to get on base. My coaches had all the confidence in the world for me to do it, and that helped a lot.”

Riverhead’s Drew LaGrady slides safely into home plate for a run against Brentwood. (Credit: George Faella)

Though that was the only run the Blue Waves mustered that inning, it was enough to secure their first win of the season with sophomore Jason Davis earning a save in the seventh inning. Though the bases got loaded, Davis got the Brentwood batter to hit a dribbler down the third base side to seal the victory.

“We’ve been trying to piece together a bullpen and staff this year with all the injuries, and Davis is going to be a big part of that,” Kerman said. “He’s young, and he’s been working at it, but all we ask of him is to throw strikes, and he’s been doing that all season for us so far.”

There are no free wins in this division. Riverhead knows full well that to make the playoffs again this season, it’s going to be a grind.

“It’s League I baseball,” Kerman said. “It’s going to be competitive no matter who we play every week. This first game was huge for us in terms of confidence, and hopefully our bats wake up, and we take the second game of the series too.”

The bats did wake up, and Riverhead swept the doubleheader, winning the second game 7-6. Zambriski led the way with two doubles and a single.

The Blue Waves’ record now sits at 2-3.