High school sports roundup: Wildcat girls basketball improves to 15-1 on the season

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Girls Basketball

Jan. 27: Riverhead 64, Central Islip 17

Riverhead posted their highest point total of the season on Monday against Central Islip. Logan Pilon scored a game-high 17 points and Adriana Martinez added another 15. Kyleigh Lennon also had a big game, scoring 13. The Blue Waves have their backs against the wall, needing to win their final two games to make the playoffs. They’ve played to an 8-6 overall record and a 4-6 record in League I thus far. One of the games they’ll need to win is against William Floyd, a team they lost to 38-28 earlier in the season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 30: Riverhead at William Floyd, 4 p.m. Feb. 4: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 28: Shoreham-Wading River 50, Hampton Bays 27

After suffering their first loss of the season against Kings Park, Shoreham-Wading River has bounced back and won two games in a row to bring their overall record to 15-1 on the season. The Wildcats are gunning for a top spot in the playoffs so winning out is crucial. Grayce Kitchen led the way against Hampton Bays, scoring 15 points. Ashley Bell scored 12. SWR has four games remaining on the schedule. If all goes to plan, they should have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Jan. 30: Sayville at SWR, 4 p.m. Feb. 3: SWR at Islip, 6:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Jan. 28: Shoreham-Wading River 64, Hampton Bays 33

Shoreham-Wading River broke their five-game losing streak with the victory over Hampton Bays on Tuesday. Zach Makarewicz led the team in scoring with 16 and Tyler Lievre chipped in 12. The 11-day layoff is exactly what the Wildcats needed to refocus and get healthy. They are still clinging to their playoff hopes as they currently hold a 4-6 record in League VI. With four games remaining on the league schedule, SWR will need to win three of their remaining four games to earn a playoff berth. The Wildcats won six games in a row during a stretch in the beginning of the season so they’re definitely capable of putting some wins together.

Girls Wrestling

Two Riverhead girls found the podium in this weekend’s Steven Mally Tournament in Greenlawn, N.Y. On the multi-school team, based in Bellport, Miiko Foster, a freshman, has continually gotten better and won her first tournament. Her teammate Delilah Evans also earned a medal, finishing in third place. The Suffolk County individual tournament, the first in its history for girls wrestling, will take place Sunday, Feb 9.