Daily Update

Daily Update: LI Unitarian Universalist Fund gives $108k in grants to support East End nonprofits

By Riverhead News-Review

The Butterfly Effect Project secured a grant for $23,000 for their leadership initiative for young people of color to learn about civic engagement and advocate for change in their communities. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, February 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LI Unitarian Universalist Fund gives $108k in grants to support East End nonprofits

Hospital workers picket outside PBMC for fair contracts

SUFFOLK TIMES

Bird flu concerns elevated after detection at LI duck farm

2025 Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out: Enthusiastic crowd supports all the way

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Black History Month with these North Fork events

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons sports bars for a Super Bowl blast

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content