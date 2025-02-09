Letters to the Editor: Editorial said it all

(Credit: file photo)

SOUTHOLD

Editorial said it all

I believe the “Our View” piece in the Jan. 30 Suffolk Times says it all. Everyone should read it and think good and hard if they have been civil in their behavior and action toward loved ones and strangers. Heed the content of the article, which speaks to power and truth of our behavior toward others and keep civility alive and well.

Elaine Goldman

WADING RIVER

Immigration stance

Kudos to the top administration of the Riverhead Central School District for publishing a clear and courageous statement regarding the possibility of immigration enforcement actions in the Rivehead schools. Federal immigration officers have no place in our schools, our churches and our hospitals.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard also issued a reasonable statement about the potential interaction between the town police department and federal immigration officers. But it was disappointing that Mr. Hubbard felt the need to revise his initial statement by later adding that the town “stands firmly behind the new immigration policies set forth by the Trump administration.” He apparently felt the need to assure his supporters that he indeed is part of Team Trump.

Martin Skrocki

RIVERHEAD

Political ‘angst’

Can we stop with the immigration policy political vaudeville, please? I don’t recall this kind of immigration angst happening during President Obama’s administration, when he was known as the “Deporter-in-Chief,” deporting the most people (3.2 million) of any American president. Let’s give our federal government credit since we have seen, for the most part, that the men and women in civil service are respectful people. Clearly, immigration officials will not act as storm troopers pulling children out of school. Clearly, if a parent or caregiver is being deported for a criminal offense, then a child may be removed and placed with caregivers in another town, state or country, as would be the same if an American citizen’s parent goes to jail. Clearly, the federal government must ensure a fair and equitable system for citizens and legal immigrants.

I am heartened to hear that the school districts will not remove students from learning due to immunization status since that was the case when many American children were kept out of school for extended periods during COVID.

What I think is more important is what will be done to improve Riverhead schools’ academics and learning, which is poorly ranked in New York State. I personally know of two families who are leaving Riverhead to educate their grade-school age children in other parts of the state.

I strongly support ending the Department of Education and returning education policy and work to the states and local districts, giving administrators, educators and parents a stronger hand. How about weighing in on that? Can we please hear from our school administrations how they plan to create meritdriven, character-based, respectful, academically competitive and employment skills-oriented school environments to benefit and uplift “every student,” be they new immigrants- to-be-American citizens or American-born citizens? How can we become one of the best school districts in New York to benefit everyone?

Raaya Churgin

CUTCHOGUE

A political glossary

I thought it might be helpful to our conversations — here, online and in person — regarding the politics of our government, to be reminded of the commonly accepted meanings for these terms: Autocracy: A country, state or society governed by one person with absolute power.

Authoritarian: Favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of a government, at the expense of personal freedom.

Conservative: Averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values. Favoring free enterprise, private ownership and socially traditional values.

Conservatism: A cultural, social and political philosophy and ideology that seeks to promote and preserve traditional institutions, customs and values.

Cult: A system or group of people who hold excessive devotion or misplaced admiration for a particular person or belief system, typically following a charismatic leader.

Democracy: The word comes from the Greek words “demos” meaning people, and “kratos” meaning power, so democracy can be thought of as “power of the people.” A way of governing which depends on the will of the people. A form of government in which all eligible citizens have an equal say in lawmaking.

Fascism: An authoritarian political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of nation or race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.

Liberal: A supporter of policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare.

Liberalism: Willingness to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; openness to new ideas. A political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.

Oligarchy: A form of government in which power rests with a small number of people.

Tyrant: A cruel and oppressive ruler.

Woke: Awareness of social and political issues, especially issues of racial and social injustice.

Barbara Farr

SOUTHOLD

Small ‘d’ democracy

I have an ever growing fear for this country and its diminishing democracy. Not for me, in my mid-70s, but for my children, and more importantly my grandchildren and all the grandchildren of this country.

John Adams wrote, “Democracy has never been and never can be so durable as aristocracy or monarchy; but while it lasts, it is more bloody than either. … Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself.” We are seeing a slow walk to the end of this great experiment in democracy and, as Americans, we have tacitly agreed to it by electing officials, some of whom embrace oligarchy and some of whom just want to survive in their jobs.

I don’t pretend to understand these people. I have lived through the good — landing on the moon — the bad — the assassinations of good and decent men — and the ugly — handing over our government to men like Musk and Miller.

I pray it’s not too late for elected officials to come to their senses and take our country back.

Rosellen Storm

GREENPORT

Can someone explain the cruelty?

I am at a loss to understand the cruel impulse behind our government’s decision to treat immigrant members of our community as “the enemy.” Coming to America to work hard and make a better life for oneself, one’s family, and the generations that would follow is what my ancestors did. If you are not descended from enslaved persons or Native Americans, it’s pretty likely what your ancestors did, too.

Of all the things that need addressing in this country, why are we spending millions of dollars to terrorize members of our community, many of whom do so much of the work the rest of us cannot or don’t want to do.

Most of our ancestors landed here with almost nothing, so they worked hard to build a new life. They did not, however, have to live with the terror of being waked up in the middle of the night by federal agents who would take them away.

So many folks waving the starspangled banner right now strongly identify as Christians. I don’t remember much Bible by heart, but I do remember that Christ said, “That which you do unto the least of my brethren, you do unto me.” I think of it when I give a dollar to a homeless person. And when asked which of the Ten Commandments was the most important, Jesus invented a new one: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.”

One of the things I loved about the North Fork when I first came out here nearly 40 years ago, was it was a lot like the place I grew up, where common sense and kindness were next to godliness. Do we not recognize how wrong and impractical (and costly!) it is to upend the working lives of our immigrant neighbors and friends? Most of us will not tolerate the cruel treatment of animals. What has happened to us that makes us think it’s okay to turn our neighbors into enemies and to treat them cruelly?

Lorraine Kreahling

CUTCHOGUE

No mystery here

The national debt — money our country owes to others from borrowing to run this place — has now exceeded $36 trillion. Of that amount, Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden account for more than

60%, or $22 trillion. That’s about

$106,000 per citizen. Half of the country’s total debt was run up in just the last 10 years. At this rate, the U.S. is on pace to become just one more casino failure. The only difference is that the country can’t declare bankruptcy and stiff its creditors.

So how do you fix the problem? Step one is to cut non-defense government programs. By getting rid of school lunches, Head Start programs, food stamps, medical coverage and a host of other programs designed for the well-being of our citizens, you can save a whole bunch of money.

But you need someone to take the hit when the public wakes up and realizes what’s been taken away.

No politician will take responsibility for such a fiasco for fear of being “primaried” and losing their cushy jobs. So, look for someone who won’t feel the public anger. How about the richest guy in the world who hasn’t been elected to anything? That should work.

Step two is to raise revenues. How? Tax the rich? Heck no. Tax other countries by imposing tariffs on everyday goods that we all need. It’ll bring in hundreds of millions to the treasury, and it’ll just get passed on to consumers. In other words, tariffs will be a tax on the poor while the rich get richer.

Where’s the mystery?

Michael Levy