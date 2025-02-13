Calendar of Events: Feb. 13, 2025

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom bird-watching event looking for the common loon, common goldeneye and long-tailed duck at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Free. (Credit: Daniel Franc file photo)

Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-6 p.m.: CAST’s Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery, 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Wear your best flannel and fill the CAST van up with nonperishable food items; enjoy live music, food and drink specials, and a warm fire. What to bring: greenportharborbrewing.com.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-4 p.m.: Soups for the Soul fundraiser, hosted by Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Pre-sale closes Feb. 19; pickup on Feb. 22. Price: $20, specialty soups; $18, traditional soups. Call 631-346-2433 or text 631-276-9385.

Lectures

Thursday, Feb. 13, 1-3 p.m.: ‘Magic Carpet’ Tour of Southold’s Offshore Lighthouses, lecture and discussion with Ted Webb at the Anne Currie-Bell House, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Sponsored by Southold Historical Museum and hosted by the Docents of Horton Point Lighthouse. Q&A and potluck desserts follow. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.: “Slavery on the North Fork” presentation by the North Fork Project at the Hallock State Park Preserve Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. The history of slavery on the North Fork, from early settlements to the abolition of slavery. Hosted by Hallockville Museum Farm. Free. Reservations required: www.hallockville.org.

Meetings

Sunday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Swap Meet by Antique Automobile Club of America, Peconic Bay Region at Southold Town Recreation Center, Peconic. Car parts and automobilia. Admission: $5. Information: aaca.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Greenport Civic Association presents a “Smart Growth, Preservation and Water” panel discussion at the North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features North Fork legislators and local officials. Free. Registration: greenportcivic.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning meeting hosted by the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, at The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Talk about business and Riverhead. Open to Chamber members and the business community. Free. Register: riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m.: “Soulful Sundown” — live music by guitarist Rick Rempe and poetry by Nina Yavel, at Unitarian Universalists Meeting House, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Free potluck dinner. 50/50 raffle. Free. Information: uusouthold.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m.: No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band rescheduled winter concert, “On the Lighter Side,” in the Charles A. Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Free. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.: Shelter Island Friends of Music present 20-year Metropolitan Opera veteran Hao Jiang Tian and six iSING! Festival vocalists in concert at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Ferry Road. Free. Information: shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m.: Concert featuring guitarist Daniel Conant and guest violinist Ema Tufekcic at Peconic Landing Auditorium. Music by Chopin, Manjón and Albéniz. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Feb. 15, 10-11 a.m.: Great Backyard Bird Hunt with Peggy Lauber at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 County Road 48, Greenport. Learn to identify common winter birds, enjoy crisp winter air and contribute to a global citizen science project. Registration: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom bird-watching event looking for the common loon, common goldeneye and long-tailed duck at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 2, 7 p.m.: Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents the musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress,” in the Mattituck High School auditorium. Tickets available at the door: $10, adults; $5, students.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through March 1: 2025 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show ‘LOOK UP’, sponsored by East End Arts, at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. East End Arts members share their interpretations of the sky. Free. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Through mid March: “Great Americans: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)” exhibit by artist and filmmaker Ajamu Kojo, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features portraits meticulously crafted using the Mischtechnik style. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-3 p.m. First month of exhibit focuses on the triumphs and history of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. RSVP: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.