Photos: 16th annual Riverhead Black History Month Celebration

Scene from the 16th annual Riverhead Central School District Black History Month Community Celebration. (Credit: courtesy photo)



The Riverhead Central School District’s 16th annual Black History Month community event at the high school last Thursday again proved itself an evening of celebration and commemoration.

Once again, high school math teacher Alethia Ford led the event, acting as mistress of ceremonies. Highlights of the program included Riverhead community leader Mark MK McLaughlin taking the mic to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and a keynote address by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.

Courtesy photos

Te event featured performances from The Butterfly Effect Project’s Shooting Stars, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, First Baptist Church, the school district’s fourth-grade chorus choir, the high school jazz ensemble, middle school jazz band and the Pulaski Street Combined Ensemble, as well as a poem read by Bubbie Brown and a presentation by Renee Marcks from the Council for Unity.

Visually, history was conveyed via artwork by students from Pulaski Street and Roanoke Avenue elementary schools and the Middle School.

Interim superintendent Cheryl Pedisich announced a posthumous lifetime achievement award for Marion Johnson, a longtime Riverhead teacher who passed away last August. Bubbie Brown presented Garfield Langhorn recognitions to Frederick Boese, Joel Dupree and Mateo Ramirez.

More from Riverhead Central School District Black History Month Community Celebrations over the years.