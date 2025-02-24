Special permit approved for Sandy Pond Links

Sandy Falls Mini Putt Golf is right next to Sandy Pond Links in Riverhead (Credit: Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films).

A special permit for Sandy Pond Links to construct a proposed clubhouse, property manager’s residence and trade shop buildings with new parking spots was approved by the Riverhead Town Board on Feb. 19.

The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue has gone through a complete rebranding since Brian Stark and Earl Truland purchased it in 2023. This latest approval follows the golf course’s recent addition of an 18-hole Sandy Falls Mini Putt Golf course, which opened to the public in September 2024.

The mini golf course is just one of the ongoing improvements to the main course. The application granted last week will allow a 3,100-square-foot clubhouse with covered porches to be built on the property, as well as three, 7,200 square-foot trade shop buildings and 67 new parking spots for the trade shop.

The site plan application states that the proposed clubhouse will include 25 bar seats and food service, which means the space could potentially be used for catered events, parties, weddings and other occasions.

Initially, the Town Board required that the clubhouse close its operations no later than 10 p.m., according to the application. However, this was amended at the Feb. 19 meeting and board members agreed to eliminate the 10 p.m. cutoff time. It is still required that the mini-golf course close at 10 p.m.

“It’s not the actual outside play — it’s inside — so I don’t think we need to have people pack up in the middle of dinner and say oh it’s 10 o’clock,” Councilman Ken Rothwell said, before the special permit was approved.