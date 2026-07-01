Riverhead’s America 250 parade, beach party and fireworks on for July 4

(courtesy flyer)

The culmination of all of Riverhead’s America 250 events is finally here.

The town’s semiquincentennial extravaganza begins on Saturday, July 4 at 11 a.m. with a Grand Float Parade. Marchers from various community groups and organizations will start on Railroad Avenue and make their way down Griffing Avenue and East Main Street.

Spectators can expect patriotic-theme parade floats and displays paying homage to Riverhead’s rich agricultural heritage.

Festivities continue on in the evening with music and fireworks at South Jamesport Beach. Live music starts at 7 p.m. Enjoy family-fun activities such as a dunk tank and face painting while waiting for the fireworks to light up the night skies at 9:30 p.m. The concession stand will be serving up lobster rolls, burgers, pizza, ice cream and more.

The town kicked off the America 250 celebrations earlier this year with The Red, White, and Blue Ball and The Great American Bash. The Riverhead Free Library is hosting two more events this month, find out more here.

Any questions or inquiries can be directed to Riverhead Town’s America 250 Committee at [email protected].