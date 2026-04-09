Riverhead’s America250 celebration continues with Great American Bash

The Suffolk Theater in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Bring out your finest red, white and blue because the next Riverhead’s America250 events are quickly approaching.

Let swinging rhythms and the Art Deco backdrop at The Suffolk transport you back to The Jazz Age and beyond at The Great American Bash on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

Throughout the night, guests will immerse themselves in the golden age of music from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s with live entertainment from The New Millennium Jazz Band. Attendees are also encouraged to don their finest vintage-inspired outfits. A special prize goes to the Best Dressed.

In addition to the live entertainment and surprises, there will be a curated selection of classic, era-inspired cocktails. Event organizers said guests should make sure to grab a bite to eat downtown before attending the event. Tickets are between $46 and $76. Reserve a seat at thesuffolk.org.

The Great American Bash will celebrate the sounds of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s (courtesy photo).

The patriotic festivities continue just a month later on Thursday, June 4, with a Country BBQ Street Party. More details will be available on the Riverhead Town website soon, officials said.

The America250 events culminate on the Fourth of July, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Riverhead plans to host a Fourth of July parade and fireworks show at South Jamesport Beach that evening.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, the Grand Float Parade will begin at School Street, adjacent to Pulaski Street School, town officials said. The route will then proceed along Roanoke Avenue and Main Street, concluding on Ostrander Avenue.

Later that evening, the main event will be the fireworks display on the water beginning at 9:30 p.m. at South Jamesport Beach. Those who arrive early can enjoy music, food and fun family-friendly activities.

All community organizations — including antique groups, historical groups, marching bands, civic grounds, and others — are invited to participate with patriotic floats and mobile displays that pay homage to Riverhead’s rich agricultural heritage.

Completed float applications must be submitted by Monday, June 1. To complete an application, visit townofriverheadny.gov.

Patriotic Garden Flags personalized to represent Riverhead’s many hamlets are available to purchase and pickup from the town’s Recreation Department for $20 each. Interested buyers can also download the order form and mail-in payment.

The town is also asking the pubic for help with decorating Main Street with a personalized America 250 Lamppost Banner and Riverhead Town Hall’s windows with patriotic stars. Star sponsorship opportunities are also available for purchase.

Additional sponsorship packages are available online. Questions and any other inquiries about America250 can be emailed to [email protected].