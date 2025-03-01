Blotter: Man found dead in tent in woods north of 1333 Main St.

On Monday morning, Riverhead police responded to a medical emergency call for an unresponsive, unconscious man in a tent encampment in a wooded area north of 1333 Main St. First responders said the unidentified 59-year-old was deceased when they arrived and had died “by unknown means.” While police said the death does not appear to be suspicious, an investigation is ongoing. The name of the individual is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

Earlier Monday morning, police responded to the office of a West Main St. accountant following a report of an alarm. Police found that the front door had been forced open, and inside the business they found Jan Carlos Vargas, 36, of Mastic, according to authorities. The business owner responded to the scene and reported “a large amount of damage” to his office equipment. Mr. Vargas was charged with one count each of alleged thirddegree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Riverhead police arrested and charged the following individuals during the last week:

Jesus Flores-Antonio, 35, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of alleged assault.

Tymaine Lamb, 40, of Southampton was charged with alleged driving while intoxicated.

Donald Gonzales, 60, of Medford; Nery Pantaleon-Barrios, 21, of Riverhead; Hailey Barahona, 20, of Ronkonkoma; Len Lopez, 45, of Riverhead; Evan Andres, 26, of Riverhead; and Kevin Street, 60, of Bridgehampton were charged with alleged petit larceny. Mr. Street was also charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Patricia Catala Rivera, 44, of Riverhead and John McMahon, 64, of Mastic/Shirley were charged with alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Catala Rivera was also charged with alleged town code violations, and Mr. McMahon with alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anthony Estrada-Soto, 21, of Southold; Victor Hernandez-Sosa of Mexico; Michael Bihary, 39, of Manorville; and Shanice Woodson, 36, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Omari Jennings, 18, of Wyandanch was charged with alleged criminal mischief.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.