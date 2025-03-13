Driver headed to prison following fatal DWI crash on County Rd. 105

Scene from the 2024 crash. (Credit: courtesy Dave Gorton)

A Riverhead man has pleaded guilty to seven felonies — including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide — following a seven-car crash on County Rd. 105 that killed his passenger and injured numerous others.

On March 11, Cristian Mendoza-Baquiax, 37, pleaded to the three homicide counts, one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of aggravated DWI — a class E felony — two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office. Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax, who is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, is facing five to 15 years in prison at his April 15 sentencing.

On Aug. 7, 2024, Cristian Mendoza-Baquiax, 37, was driving a white 2010 Accura MDX northbound when he passed another northbound car on County Rd. 105 at a high rate of speed into the opposite lane, where he struck several vehicles. One passenger in Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax’s car, Nelson Reyes-Muxin, died as a result of his injuries, while another passenger in his vehicle sustained multiple fractures to his arm and a dislocated shoulder.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash sustained two fractured legs and a dislocated ankle and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for medical treatment. Additionally, two other individuals were transported to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

According to authorities, Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax exhibited signs of intoxication and stated that he “had six beers,” He was subsequently placed under arrest and consented to a blood draw upon request by police. One toxicology test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .21%, though a sample taken earlier revealed a .25% BAC, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant’s fateful decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol caused the tragic death of Nelson Reyes-Muxin and severe injuries to several other individuals,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement. “This conviction is a reminder to all that drunk driving kills.”

While Mr. Reyes-Muxin was the only one involved in the accident who died, Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax pleaded guilty to three homicide charges based on three different theories of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Mr. Tierney’s office. Each charge required proving DWI, reckless driving and causing a death, along with 1).18 BAC and causing death, 2) having prior conviction and causing death and 3) causing death and serious injury.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Carrieri of the Riverhead Town Police Department, authorities said, and the case is being prosecuted by Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Alexander Bopp of the Vehicular Crime Bureau.