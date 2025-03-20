Real Estate Transfers: March 20, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 3, 2025.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
- Adele Cusumano to Baiting Hollow Farmhouse LLC, 1779 Edwards Avenue (600-39-1-19.006) (R) $1,875,000
- Pat & Linda Seccafico to Milne Family Trust, 3 Silver Beech Lane (600-39-7-3) (R) $975,000
- Daniel Ferrara & Jamie Schwartz to Jesse & Alissa Basso, 3103 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-14) (R) $595,000
CALVERTON (11933)
- Matthew Purcell & Jessica Purcell to Antoinette & Robert Tompkins, 83 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.017) (R) $880,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
- Arline Youngman to IGD Design LLC, 3620 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-4-34) (R) $1,300,000
- Thompson Family Trust to Thomas White & Sandra White-Hall, 5055 Skunk Lane (1000-138-2-3.004) (R) $975,000
- MEK Realty Holdings LLC & Arnold & Geraldine Barton to Peter & Kristen Durkan, 1850 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.019) (R) $950,200
- Deborah Madr to Richard Olivo, 2700 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-13) (R) $900,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
- Christopher & Trudi Edwards to Talbott Noyes & Heather Stark-Noyes, Fox Avenue (1000-6-6-1.005) (V) $450,000
GREENPORT (11944)
- Bryan Nicholson to Matthew & Adrienne Racanelli, 165 Anglers Road (1000-43-1-3) (R) $1,450,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
- Vicki Haupt to 2200 Central Drive LLC, 2200 Central Drive (1000-106-1-25) (R) $2,050,000
- Judith Kaufman-Weiner to Michael & Alexandria Prisco, 905 Westview Drive (1000-139-1-17) (R) $1,120,000
- Cindy Nappo to Stephen & Maria Seremetis, 1700 Inlet Drive (1000-99-2-2) (R) $1,112,500
- McCall Family Holdings LLLP to Treeo Farms LLC, 19500 Main Road (1000-115-7-13.002) (V) $975,000
- Ulster Farms LLC to 705 CR 48 LLC, 705 Middle Road (1000-113-12-13) (V) $800,000
ORIENT (11957)
- SLH Property & Consultants Inc to Christopher & Alyssa Constant 2655 Village Lane (1000-26-1-22) (R) $1,050,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
- 18 Daly Court LLC to Laura Foscolo, 18 Daly Court (600-110-1-29) (R) $901,000
- Paul & Joan Riedman to William & Jane Flinter Trust, 188 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-188) (R) $510,000
- Mooncrab LLC to Julian Gonzalez, 55 Oakland Drive West (600-65-2-3) (R) $484,000
- Gail Ludwig Trust to Carl & Lorraine Manco, 2404 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-44.001) (R) $465,000
- Thomas & Caryle Viola to James & Kathleen Milius, 604 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-24) (R) $462,500
- Estate of Eva Bujdoso to Meghan & Therese Bodenstein, 41 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-41) (R) $411,125
- Jennifer Brodman & Christine Froman to Kristina Dunn, 4 Hill Drive (600-16-1-15) (R) $350,000
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
- Christopher Engle & John Nelson to Daniel & Carolann Mandell, 45 New York Avenue (700-6-4-8.001) (R) $1,850,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
- Anne Bertelsen to Margaret Anderson, 145 Founders Path (1000-64-2-30) (R) $831,000
- Cynthia & Geri Armine-Klein to Richard & Carolyn Sheehan, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 8C (1000-63.02-1-18) (R) $565,000
- Ella Schmidt Family Trust to Lynn Faught, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 15C (1000-63.01-1-23) (R) $525,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
- Mark & Elizabeth Roberts to Christopher & Alexia Miller, 306 Fairway Drive (600-57-3-11) (R) $840,000
- SafeGuard Credit Counseling Services Inc to Matthew & Ashlee Flower, 16 Park Street (600-33-6-37) (R) $615,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)