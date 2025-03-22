Blotter: Six arrested on outstanding warrants

Riverhead police arrested and charged the following individuals during the last week.

Kevin Gerardi, 54, of Riverhead; Jose Alvia, 59, of Calverton; Timothy Haight, 45, of The Bronx; Kaitlyn Kister, 36, of Wading River; Jose Martinez, 27, of Mexico; and Stanley Lawrence, 56, of Greenport, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Edvin Ortiz Velasquez, 34, and Pablo Urizar-Noriega, 27, both of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Shakyra Nash, 31; Matthew Saltzman, 44; and Franchesca Guttierrez, 38, all from Mastic Beach, were arrested for alleged petit larceny, with Mr. Saltzman facing five charges and Ms. Guttierrez facing two.

David Pacheco, 41, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged assault.

Kevin Larose, 46, of Riverhead, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Karla Ayalla Sequen, 32, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged harassment.

Mauricio Lopez Camey, 21, of Riverhead, was arrested for alleged false impersonation.

Andres Urbano, 35, of Riverhead and Ruben Asia, 41, of Brooklyn were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jose Flores Tejada, 23, of Riverhead; Shawn Mungin, 50, of Riverhead; and Roger Foster, 28, of Calverton were arrested for alleged trespassing.

Marvin Choconpunay, 30, of Riverhead and Marina Lopez-Rivera, 50, of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged possession of a gambling device.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.