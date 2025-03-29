Blotter: Three arrested on outstanding warrants

Riverhead police arrested and charged the following individuals during the last week:

Daevonna Smith, 32, and Efren Velasquez Xasport, 26, both of Riverhead, were arrested on charges of alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, with Mr. Velasquez Xasport also facing an outstanding warrant.

Sean Glogg, 26, of Riverhead and Jeremy Ryan, 41, of Riverhead, were also arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

John Jasinski, 48, of Shoreham was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, while Randall Holman, 29, of Remsenburg, was charged with alleged driving while under the influence of drugs, according to police.

Robert Miller, 35, of Middle Island, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Jenkins, 21, of Wading River, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Lauryn Billows, 25, and Jesse Neary, 27, both unhoused, according to police, as well as Ajayna Rhames, 22, of Ridge, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.