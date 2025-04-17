Community Calendar of Events: April 17, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 10-11:30 a.m.: Walking History Tour: The Polish Immigrant Experience at Hallockville Museum Farm. Learn about the arrival of Polish immigrants on the East end in the 1800s and 1900s. Tickets: $10, nonmembers; free, members. Registration: hallockville.org. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, April 19, 10:30 a.m.: Greenport Egg Roll sponsored by The Village of Greenport Business Improvement District, Mitchell Park, 115 Front St., Greenport. For kids ages 2-4 and 5-8.

Saturday, April 19, noon: ‘Duck Egg’ Hunt sponsored by Friends of The Big Duck at Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Route 24, Flanders. Prize basket for whoever finds the special egg. Family games; hunt for children 2-9. Easter Bunny visit. Free. Bring your own basket.

Saturday, April 19, 1-4 p.m.: Slow Food East End’s Earth Day Celebration at Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport. Food, live music, educational demos, local and sustainable produce, egg hunt. Free. Rain date: Saturday, April 26.

Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m.: Second Ozian Workshop at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Make an original piece of art on theme of “There’s no place like home” for upcoming production gallery. Materials provided. Free. Information: nfct.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, April 18, 10 a.m.-1p.m.: Car wash fundraiser to send Oysterponds Elementary School sixth-graders to D.C., at the school grounds on Main Road, Orient. $10 per car.

Wednesday, April 23, 4-8 p.m.: Burger and a Beer Fundraiser for Southold Historical Museum at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Peconic. Includes smash-style burger, fries and beer; vegetarian option available. Tickets: $35; includes tip. Purchase at southoldhistorical.org, or at the door with cash or check.

Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.: Marine Life Trivia hosted by the New York Marine Rescue Center at the Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Ciderhouse donating $1 for every drink served. Grand prize: VIP sea turtle adoption package. Free. Registration: first come, first served.

Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Maker Fair at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Interactive workshops; hands-on crafts, demos; live performances; local-vendor food market. Suggested donation: $15 per family. Proceeds go to school. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Saturday, April 26, 2:30 p.m.: Barry A. Cain Memorial Fundraiser for prostate cancer relief, at the Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road. DJ, basket auction, raffles, 50/50 raffles, cash bar. Tickets: $20 cash admission. Drawing at 5 p.m. Information: 631-494-6691.

Saturday, April 26, 7-10 p.m.: Maureen’s Haven sponsors Rockin’ for the Homeless at the Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Features The Vinyl Rockers, Who Are Those Guys, Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Tickets $50. Includes entry, food, door prize chance. Advance tickets only: maureenshaven.org.

Local History

Saturday, April 19, 10-11:30 a.m.: Walking History Tour: The Polish Immigrant Experience at Hallockville Museum Farm. Learn about the arrival of Polish immigrants on the East end in the 1800s and 1900s. Tickets: $10, nonmembers; free, members. Registration: hallockville.org.

Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.: Rescheduled Commemoration of the battle at Lexington and Concord by the Sons of the American Revolution and Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums, at Old Burying Ground, 32770 Main Road, Cutchogue. Plaque dedication and musket-fired salute by reenactors.

Meetings

Tuesday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Tuesday, April 22, 6:15 p.m.: Earth DayAction panel, experts from North Fork environmental groups, at Unitarian Universalists Meeting Hall, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Information on local volunteer work, practical environmental advice. Free. Information: uusouthold.org.

Wednesday, April 23, 3:30 p.m.: Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance with speaker Rena Weisman, Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Light a yellow candle as we speak the name of a child and watch the film “Zone of Interest.” Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, April 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts A Fresh Look at Your Tax Bill, talk with Southold Town tax assessor Kevin Webster, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Sunday, April 27, 3 p.m.: UpSculpt talk and demonstration on marine debris art with artist Brianna Sander, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Learn how to create beauty from waste. Free. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Music

Saturday, April 26, 1-3 p.m.: Harlem Blues and Jazz Band concert for Jazz History Month, at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of museum’s ongoing exhibit, “The Trilogy of Jazz.” Tickets: $5, non-members; free, members. RSVP: 631-727-2881.

The natural world

Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m.-noon: Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Inlet Pond County Park, 85275 County Route 68, Greenport. Walk through the trails and preserve the local environment. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; April 25, 26, 27 and May 2, 3, 4: RFCT’s production of Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes.” Friday and Saturday shows, 7 p.m. Sundays: 3 p.m. April shows at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Rte. 25A, Wading River. May shows at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Tickets: $20. Information: rfct1985.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Highlights the lives and impacts of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘DREAMSCAPES,’ exhibit of photography by Jean Schweibish in the gallery at Eastern Front Brewing Co., 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception: Sunday, April 6, 2-4 p.m.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

April 12-June 1: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Reception and artist talks Saturday, April 26, 4-7 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online event