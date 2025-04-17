Sports Roundup: Blue Waves hurler twirls shutout

(Credit: Bill Landon)

A roundup of high school sports games from the Riverhead Blue Waves and Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats.

BASEBALL

April 15: Riverhead 12, Brentwood 0

Have a day, Matthew Zambriski! The sophomore phenom hurled five innings of shutout ball and struck out 12 en route to the victory over Brentwood. He also went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Drew Legrady went 2-for-4. It’s a big win for Riverhead (3-4) as it’s just one win away from tying their win total from last year with 13 games left to play. The Blue Waves will be in action again Tuesday, April 22, for a 4 p.m. first pitch at Westhampton.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 11: Shoreham-Wading River 14, Port Jefferson 5

The Wildcats have now won two in a row following their opening two losses. They got ahead 8-1 by halftime and never let off the gas pedal against Port Jefferson.

Noah Gregorek led the team in goals scored with five — marking a career-high. He also had four assists. Lucas Diamond wasn’t too far behind with four goals.

Andrew Cimino had a massive day as well, scoring three times and collecting six assists. Shoreham-Wading River (2-2) will host Hauppauge Monday, April 21, at 4 p.m.

April 10: Riverhead 9, North Babylon 2

Riverhead (3-4) came out of the gates storming against North Babylon, scoring six goals in the first quarter alone.

Nathan Nentwich led the team in points with two goals and three assists. Logan Dempsey scored three times. Ruairi McElhinney scored twice and assisted on two others. The Blue Waves need to string together some wins to get themselves back in the playoffs after last year’s historic run. Riverhead will host Commack Tuesday, April 22, at 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 15: Riverhead 16, Lindenhurst 4

Riverhead’s girls lacrosse team is on fire! In what looks to be their best start in many years, the Blue Waves put a hurting on Lindenhurst in their latest victory that pushed their record to 4-2. It’s now three wins in a row for Riverhead. Logan Pilon and Sadie Shultz both registered five points in the win. Pilon collected three goals and two assists. Shultz led the team in goals scored with four and registered one assist. Molly Stevens completed a hat-trick as well with three goals. Pilon is now tied for fifth in Suffolk County with 23 goals. Riverhead will travel to Sachem North Thursday, April 17, for a 4 p.m. game to continue its hot streak.

April 14: Shoreham-Wading River 17, West Babylon 7

After losing their first game of the season against Westhampton, Shoreham-Wading River (4-1) got back to their winning ways with a blowout win over West Babylon. Eight different players found the back of the net in the commanding victory. Reese Marcario led the team in points with three goals and three assists. Grayce Kitchen and Kady Keegan each scored four times. Maddy Herr scored twice and assisted on two goals. The Wildcats continue their charge to the top of the division. They’ll host Harborfields Tuesday, April 22, at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

April 15: Patchogue-Medford 6, Riverhead 5

There’s been some chinks in the armor early on the Riverhead (5-3) as they’ve found themselves in the losing column multiple times this season. With Mya Marelli still not at full health, Riverhead has been trying to piece together a pitching staff in her absence. Riverhead had the lead against undefeated Pat-Med, 5-2, after home runs by Marelli and Jordyn Kwasna — but they couldn’t keep the Raiders off the board and eventually came up short in the end.

Riverhead will look to get back on track Monday, April 21, at Central Islip for a 4:30 p.m. game start.

GIRLS GOLF

April 10: Riverhead 7, Shoreham-Wading River 2

Riverhead dominated the matchup against Shoreham-Wading River with ninth-grader Madison Marshak leading the way with a 41 through nine holes.

Consistent play at the top three in the lineup has paced the Blue Waves to a 3-1 record in the league. The match they lost was by one single stroke. Angelina Gust carded a 51 and Annabelle Dunn finished with a 57 to snag wins in the top three slots. Taylor Dietz led the way for Shoreham-Wading River with a score of 54. Riverhead will travel to Rocky Point Tuesday, April 22, for a 4 p.m. tee time.