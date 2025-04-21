Riverhead News Briefs: April 21, 2025

Riverhead PAL 2025 football and cheer registrations

Riverhead PAL is currently accepting registrations for 2025 football and cheer for boys and girls.

Football and flag football players may register online at riverheadrecreation.net; in person Thursday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 22; or by mail with paper forms, which can be found on townofriverheadny.gov.

Cheerleaders can only register in person Thursday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 22, at the Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For current registration information, visit townofriverheadny.gov.