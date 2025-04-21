Riverhead News Briefs: April 21, 2025
A rundown of this week’s News Briefs from in and around Riverhead found under Announcements in the Riverhead News-Review newspaper.
Riverhead PAL 2025 football and cheer registrations
Riverhead PAL is currently accepting registrations for 2025 football and cheer for boys and girls.
Football and flag football players may register online at riverheadrecreation.net; in person Thursday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 22; or by mail with paper forms, which can be found on townofriverheadny.gov.
Cheerleaders can only register in person Thursday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 22, at the Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For current registration information, visit townofriverheadny.gov.
NYMRC ‘Turtle Tracks’ Raffle
The New York Marine Rescue Center presents the “Turtle Tracks to Paradise” raffle, which supports the center’s “Oceans of Hope” fundraiser. Participants can win a seven- to 10-day trip to Antigua, an adults-only experience that includes up to three double-occupancy oceanview rooms and access to amenities like freshwater swimming pools, four dining options, tennis courts, excursions and a spa.
Raffle tickets are $50 each and available for purchase via Venmo, cash in person, or credit cared over the phone. The raffle ends Tuesday, April 22. For more information, call 631-369-9840, ext. 104.
Writers open mic night
The Well Spoken Writers Club will hold an open mic for writers on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting April 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mugs on Main, 33 East Main St., Riverhead. For more information and to register, email [email protected].
DEC burn ban reminder
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning, effective March 16 and running through May 14.
Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned. For more information about fire safety, visit dec.ny.gov. To report a wildfire, call 1-833-697-7264.
Call 811 before digging
National Grid urges anyone planning on digging — from large projects like building a deck to smaller ones like planting a tree — to call 811 before breaking ground to prevent damage to underground utilities. Calling to receive information from the National Grid’s Dig Safe Service is free and helps the community avoid outages.
Stroke support offered
A stroke support club will meet virtually and in person the fourth Tuesday of every month at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. Sessions, which are free, begin at 4 p.m.
Call 631-548-6422 for more information.
Thrift shop open
The Baiting Hollow Congregational Church thrift shop, located at 2416 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations of gently used items are always welcome. All thrift shop profits are used toward the church’s yearly budgeted expenses. For more information, go to baitinghollowchurch.com.
Keeping in touch with seniors
Riverhead Town offers the SKIT (Seniors Keeping in Touch) phone program, in which seniors can receive morning check-in phone calls on a daily basis.
To register, contact the Riverhead Senior Center, 631-722-4444, and schedule a time for a senior volunteer to call.
Hallockville gift shop open
The gift shop at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead is open for the season.
The shop’s hours will be Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 631-298-5292 for details.
East End Arts offers podcast
East End Arts’ “Matter of Spark” podcast, which discusses “things that ignite the arts and artists of the East End,” will offer stories from and interviews with local artists, musicians, creatives and advocates.
The podcast is recorded and produced by Chris Jones at the East End Arts Recording Studio.
A host of episodes are currently available on eastendarts.org and on all podcast platforms.