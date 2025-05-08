Community Calendar of Events: May 8, 2025

Composite of Hallock Museum Farm courtesy photos from Fleece and Fiber Festivals

Fairs and festivals

Through Friday, May 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.: East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Raffle; $100 per ticket. Limited to 300 tickets sold. Winning tickets drawn Wednesday, May 28. Benefits PBMC, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fleece and Fiber Festival at Hallockville Museum Farm. Demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, quilting, weaving, spinning, basket-weaving and sheep-shearing. Hands-on workshops. Rain date: May 18. Tickets: $10, 13 and older; free, 12 and under. Information: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 10, 6-10 p.m.: Back to ’80s Prom Night Greenport PTO fundraiser, at Greenport American Legion Hall, 102 Third St. Southold Fish Market raw bar, buffet dinner by The Catered Fork. The Radical ᾽80s live band. Adults only. Cash bar. Tickets: $65. Information: greenportamericanlegion.org.

Saturday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.: 14th annual Anne Mackay Song Swap at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. An evening of song and music to benefit Poquatuck Hall. Doors open shortly after 5 p.m. Baked goods and drinks offered. Tickets $25 plus processing fees: eventbrite.com.

Holiday

Sunday May 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Monday, May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mother’s Day plant sale at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Proceeds support those deployed and their families. Information: 631-816-1742.

In the garden

Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Spring Native Plant Sale, Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park. Sixty species of plants native to the area and locally grown by Glover Perennials. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Local history

Wednesday, May 14, 10 a.m.; Sunday, May 18, 2 p.m.: Docent orientation sessions with Oysterponds Historical Society, on the Village House porch, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Docents volunteer for three-hour shifts during summer exhibition hours. All levels of docent experience welcome. Free.

Meetings

Tuesday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, May 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Challenges and Joys of Running a Small Business’ talk with inisghts from five Cutchogue businesses, sponsored by Cutchogue Civic Association, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. All are welcome. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Sunday, May 11, 4 p.m.: Mother’s Day concert performed by the Jamesport Meeting House Chorus at the Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Various classical and contemporary stylings. Suggested donation: $20 at the door.

Saturday, May 17, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mudflats String Band to perform at Jamesport Meeting House. Infusing old time roots with the new; electric fiddle and rich acoustic vocals to the mix of traditional fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and drums. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Theater

May 15-June 1, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $33, main seating and partial view seating; $28, pole view seating. Information: nfct.com.

The natural world

Friday, May 16, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with Jody Levin at Arshamamoque Preserve, 920 Chapel Lane, Greenport. Looking for vibrant yellow warblers, yellow-rumped warblers and a variety of other exciting bird species. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Thursday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Meet author and Times Review editor Ambrose Clancy and discuss his book, “My Life in Pieces,” at Riverhead Free Library. Free. Registration: riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, May 10, 1-3 p.m.: Author discussion with historian Richard Wines on “A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork: The Lost World of the Hallocks and Their Sound Avenue Community,” at Hallockville Farm Museum. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays through May, 8-9 a.m.: Birding with Ben Bolduc at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $15, nonmember; $13, member. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Artist’s Showcase, sponsored by Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Dart’s Tree Farm, 2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Fine art, photography, handcrafted items. Light refreshments. Free. $10 gift certificate to Guild gallery and gift shop for a purchase $100 or more.

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Saturday, April 26 reception postponed for a later date. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Through May: “Art Renderings of a Southold Senior” by Thomas Doolan, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library. Monday-Friday, during regular library hours. Free. All are invited to the artist’s reception Saturday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.