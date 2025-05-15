Real Estate Transfers: May 15, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 7, 2025.

CALVERTON (11933)

Estate of Matthew Nenning to Shahrouz Varshabi, 1532 Middle Road (600-100-2-22.001) (R) $612,000

EAST MARION (11939)

Kenneth Klein Trust to Rolando & Michelle Adamovicz, 1520 Bay Avenue (1000-31-8-12.002) (R) $630,000

GREENPORT (11944)

67 Sound Cheshire LP to Hobart & Kimberly Rowland, 520 Madison Avenue (1001-4-1-7) (R) $1,675,000

Jason & John Harvey to John & Cynthia Harvey, 34 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-68) (R) $300,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Kathy Waters to Brian & Margaret Murphy, 57 West Street (600-92-2-5) (R) $835,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Foxtrot Trust to TJS Homes LLC, 131 Ostrander Avenue (600-129-3-15.001) (R) $525,000

Giuseppe T. Rosini (Referee) & Estate of Marion Gilliam (Defendant) to Hampton Flips NY LLC, 1080 Ostrander Avenue (600-104-2-10) (R) $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

RLV Midway LLC to Dominic Marino, 81 North Midway Road (700-14-3-33) (R) $1.050,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

William Harney & Anne Matthews to Christine O’Reilly & Joseph Martin, 4015 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-2-16) (R) $1,925,000

Macaluso Family Trust to Frederick & Mary Schreider, 1900 Reydon Drive (1000-80-3-12) (R) $1,200,000

Sheri & Brian Parker to Ulster Farms LLC, 225 Williamsburgh Drive (1000-78-5-14) (V) $825,000

Joshua Smith to Margaret DeAngelo & Simon Mullin, 155 Glover Street (1000-59-11-2) (R) $725,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Christina Paton & Curtis Winter to Guillaume Darme & Kimberly Mentel, 149 Long View Drive (600-25-3-4.001) (R) $880,000

Michael & Judith Poldino Trust to Michael Squillante & Stephanie Kyle-Squillante, 77 Great Rock Drive (600-36-7-11) (R) $700,000

Kelly Semon to Pamela & Nicholas Hemmick, 75 Hill Street East (600-33-5-18) (R) $550,000

Michael Squillante to Michael Frangione, 133 Oakwood Drive (600-32-4-17) (R) $450,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)