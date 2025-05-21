Voters approve Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River 2025-26 school budgets

Shoreham-Wading River High School (Nicole Wagner photo).

Both the Riverhead Central School District and Shoreham-Wading River Central School District 2025-26 budgets passed on Tuesday, May 20. Thousands showed up throughout the day to cast their ballots at Riverhead High School, while SWR’s turnout counted more than 600 voters.

Here is a breakdown of the votes, which propositions passed and who secured seats on the boards of education for both schools.

The Riverhead Central School District passed its $211.4 million budget for next year, with 1,004 voters in favor and 793 opposed. This is a roughly $9.9 million increase from the 2024-25 budget and a 4.95% hike that did not pierce the state tax cap.

Remaining within the state’s 2% property tax levy cap allows for the preservation of all academic, athletic and arts programs, including fine arts and music, according to the RCSD budget newsletter.

Proposition No. 2 allocating $2.9 million for capital improvements, including kitchen and cafeteria renovations at both Riley Avenue and Phillips Avenue elementary schools, also passed with 1,188 yes votes and 590 opposed.

Almost half of the money for those projects will be taken from the district’s Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund, while the remaining $1.9 million will be drawn from the unallocated cafeteria fund balance set in the budget.

The approved budget will aid in the expansion of the universal pre kindergarten program, known as UPK, and the elementary-level dual language program, as well as a new elementary level literacy coach. As part of a restructuring plan, three district administrative positions were eliminated, including the executive directors of elementary education, STEM and humanities.

Current school board members Matthew Wallace and president James Scudder — who both ran unopposed — secured three-year terms for 2025-2028, with 1,272 total votes for Mr. Wallace and 1,193 for Mr. Scudder. There were 106 write-in ballots.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote today and make their voices heard. It is through the remarkable support of our community that we can provide the outstanding academics, athletics, arts and music programs that allow students to thrive and cultivate their talents and passions,” Mr. Scudder said. “These capital improvement projects, including kitchen renovations, enhance the experiences of our students as they learn and achieve each day.”

For more information on the Riverhead’s budget for next year, check out our previous coverage or visit tinyurl.com/RCSD2025-26Budget.

Riverhead High School. (Melissa Azofeifa file photo.)

The Shoreham-Wading Central School District passed its $89.3 million budget for the 2025-26 school year with 513 total yes votes, 145 no votes. It is a nearly $1.1 million increase from the current school year’s spending plan and includes a 1.95% tax levy hike that will not pierce the state cap.

Proposition No. 2 for the expenditure of existing funds from the 2021 Capital Reserve Fund to finance district-wide projects passed with 513 votes, and Proposition No. 3 to establish a new capital reserve of $7.5 million at a probable 10-year term passed with 498 votes.

Meghan Tepfenhardt and Thomas Sheridan will remain on the SWR Board of Education for the 2025-2028 term, with 527 total votes for Ms. Tepfenhardt and 534 votes for Mr. Sheridan. There were 15 write-in ballots.

The budget proposal will align with the district’s 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, help maintain all SWR programs and current class sizes, and include additional funding for field trips and co-curricular, technology conferences, software and subscriptions, school officials said. Money is also allocated to replace 12 interactive Smartboards, add up to six contracted armed security guards and cover the $1.2 million in contract transportation costs, according to the district’s budget newsletter.

The hike in transportation expenses is due to the district’s plan to enter into a five-year agreement with First Student Inc. for roughly 65 passenger buses, almost 30 passenger vans, and to provide for athletic trips, field trips and summer transportation services. It is estimated the first year of the five-year agreement will cost $5.8 million, and will total $31.6 million in its entirety when the contract expires June 2030.

“[I really want] to congratulate us as a community. I think it really sends an awesome message to our district what we as a community want, and I just want to thank everyone for that support,” Mr. Sheridan said.

For more information on Shoreham-Wading River’s budget for the next academic year, read our previous reporting or visit tinyurl.com/SWR2025-26Budget.