Large fire rages through recycling facility in Calverton

A fire broke out at the Crown Recycling Facility in Calverton. (Credit: courtesy)

A multiple-building fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Crown Recycling Facility at 472 Youngs Ave. in Calverton and as of 9 a.m., the blaze had not been confirmed as contained.

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow (Credit: Amanda Olsen) (Credit: Amanda Olsen) (Credit: Amanda Olsen) (Credit: Amanda Olsen) (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Riverhead Town Police and Suffolk County Fire Rescue are advising residents in the area to keep their windows closed at this time.

Youngs Avenue between Osborn and Old Orchard Roads will be closed until further notice.

Dozens of area fire departments, volunteer ambulances and EMS personnel are assisting in the emergency call, including tankers from area departments in Jamesport, Flanders, Southold, Wading River, and Manorville and engine and ladder trucks from North Fork fire departments in Mattituck, Cutchogue and Greenport. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to the fire.

Asbestos and other chemicals are processed at the facility, according to fire officials and the DEC, and residents are urged to take caution at this time.

The DEC will start an on-site investigate once responding emergency units deem it is safe to do so. It is currently evaluating any off-site impacts from fire or water runoff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.