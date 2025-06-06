News Briefs: Welcome to Hope Day

Welcome to Hope Day

On Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blaze Church (50 Bell Ave., Flanders) is hosting Hope Day — a free one-day event to provide the community with practical help, fun and encouragement. Those who show up can access free groceries, free haircuts, family fun and games and hot meals.

Everyone is welcome to this event. There are no requirements, and everything is free. For more information, visit blazechurch.org.