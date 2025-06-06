News Briefs: Welcome to Hope Day
From the Announcements section of the Riverhead News-Review, here are this week’s News Briefs.
Welcome to Hope Day
On Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blaze Church (50 Bell Ave., Flanders) is hosting Hope Day — a free one-day event to provide the community with practical help, fun and encouragement. Those who show up can access free groceries, free haircuts, family fun and games and hot meals.
Everyone is welcome to this event. There are no requirements, and everything is free. For more information, visit blazechurch.org.
Adult bereavement talk
East End Hospice’s adult bereavement coordinator, Jean Behrens, will give a talk on “Coping with Death,” an Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Her talk will address different grieving styles, what families and friends can do to prepare for a loss, and what techniques and resources are available to those going through the grieving process.
All are welcome at this free event. For more information about East End Hospice’s Zinberg Bereavement Center, call 631-288-1546. For more information about EEH, visit eeh.org.
Riverhead community blood drive
On Wednesday, June 11, from 1 to 7 p.m., the Riverhead Fire Department will host a blood drive on the second floor of 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead. Each participating donor will receive a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream on that day from Snowflake Ice Cream in Riverhead.
To donate, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring a photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with a parental consent form.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org. For any questions regarding the event, call 631-466-0716. For any medical questions, call 1-800-688-0900 or visit nybc.org.
Talent show tryouts
Tryouts for the annual Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival Talent Show will be held Sunday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. All talents from the towns of Riverhead, Shelter Island and Southold are welcome; group and solo acts are also welcome.
Finalists will perform Wednesday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Strawberry Festival main stage. There are two judging categories: ages 15 and under, and ages 16 and over. First- and second-place cash prizes are $1,000 and $500, respectively. To sign up for tryouts, register here.