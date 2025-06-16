Riverhead Rotary gets ‘Uncorked’

Under the tent at RGNY for the 2025 Riverhead Rotary (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Mini lobster rolls, BBQ wings, pasta, Indian and Jamaican food accompanied by local wines, champagne and crafted brews. All were on the tasting menu, as 300 people attended the Riverhead Rotary’s Uncorked event Thursday, June 2 at the RGNY winery on Sound Avenue, with all wine-ing, dining, mingling and donating to local non-profits.

Rotarians Wally and Jean Mahoney enjoy the Uncorked festivities. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Under the tent at RGNY for the 2025 Riverhead Rotary (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Rotarian Bill Sannok relaxes during the Rotary Uncorked fundraising event at RGNY. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Sheila Barrila and her daughter, Melina, enjoy the Uncorked fundraising event at RGNY. (Deborah Wetzel) Tijuana Fulford, executive director of the Butterfly Effect Project and one of the evening's beneficiaries. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Jean Bauer of Jamesport enjoys the Riverhead Rotary's 2025 Uncorked event. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Kristin Cafiero, director Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, another beneficiary of the donations made at the Riverhead Rotary Uncorked fundraiser. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Jacob Phillips, chief of Riverhead Ambulance Corp., the third beneficiary of the Riverhead Rotary Uncorked event at RGNY. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel) Gina Muzio and her husband, Chris Adams, enjoy the Riverhead Rotary Uncorked event. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Now in its 18th year, the event raises thousands of dollars. This year, the Butterfly Effect Project in Riverhead (BEP), which was targeted with online racist messages and threats over the telephone in February leading to the cancellation of an annual fundraiser, was one of three nonprofits that will benefit from the event.

First time co-chair of the event, Tom Lennon said, “The Butterfly Effect Project has had a rough year, and we thought this would help them.” Co-chair Sherry Patterson agreed. “When we saw what happened and they had to cancel their fundraiser, we had to step up and help them.”

Approximately 30 North Fork restaurants shared space with breweries and wineries filling the outdoor tent and the air-conditioned barn. Riverhead’s Pastaria Barila Restaurant owner Sheila Barrila, toting her 5-month-old Melina, said, “We love Rotary and it’s also for the cause. And my husband loves to feed people!” Past chairman Pat Wiles estimated the evening would bring in $50,000. “We felt empathy toward the Butterfly Effect Project. We like them and what they’re doing.”

A veteran of the event, 89-year-old Wally Mahoney of Riverhead, has been attending Uncorked for at least a decade. “You have to support them, the Butterfly Effect, because they’re good people. It’s just terrible what happened a few months ago.” His daughter Jean, a Southold Rotarian, said the hate messages are “a crime and it was against women.”

A Rotarian for 50 years, Bill Sannok of Mattituck, credited with being the brainchild of the event, said, “The first year we raised $7,000. Second year $17,000 and the third year $25,000. It takes a few years to get up to speed. The raffle is our biggest money maker.” He added that what happened to the Butterfly Effect in February was “scary.”

BEP founder and Executive Director Tijuana Fulford said, “The idea of cancelling our fundraiser meant we were letting down a community of children. It was heartbreaking. We also didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate our 10th anniversary. It was overshadowed by this. This event tonight is special because you’re opening a door of access for us to be seen by people and it’s such a prestigious group.”

Jeanne Bauer of Jamesport, attending her fifth Uncorked feels, “It’s not pretentious. It’s for the people who live in the community.”

Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck in Center Moriches was also a beneficiary of the fundraiser. Director Kristin Cafiero said it was an honor. “Without this, our camp could not operate.” She said the money would cover food and fees for nearly 550 special needs kids this summer.

The third recipient was the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Chief Jacob Phillips thinks UnCorked is an incredible event. “We are honored to be a recipient. It will go towards our equipment and T-shirts.”