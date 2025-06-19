Community Calendar of Events: June 19, 2025

All ages

Friday, June 20, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together Potluck hosted by Southold Together, at a private residence in Laurel available upon RSVP by June 19. Bring a dish, bring a way to support your community. Learn about the inner workings of Southold’s local government. All are welcome regardless of political affiliation. RSVP by June 19: [email protected].

Saturday-Sunday, June 21-22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Summer Kick-Off Family Fun Weekend at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. Live music, face-painting, bounce house, meet n’ greets with beloved characters, carousel rides, food, family-focused vendors and more. Free admission; some activities pay-as-you-go.

Saturday, July 12, 4-6 p.m.: Pickup for the Old Steeple Community Church sell-out chicken BBQ, rain or shine, at 656 NY-25, Aquebogue. Menu: chicken, potato, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and dessert. Takeout only. Tickets: $25, purchased on or before July 5; $30, purchased July 6-12. Call 631-722-4171 or email [email protected].

Arts and crafts

Saturday, June 21, 1 p.m.: Get Arty, a two-hour paint and sip party led by certified art instructor Ginger Baer, at Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm. Self-expression on 11”x14” canvases. All materials provided. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $40, nonmembers; $35, members. Registration: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, June 22, noon: North Fork Pride Parade starting at Main and Broad streets in Greenport, ending near Mitchell Park. Showcases local LGBTQ+ organizations, allies, schools, civic leaders, community groups and vibrant floats. All-day street festival to follow parade. Information: lgbtnetwork.org.

Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m.: Juneteenth Parade / Harambee African Dance, arrival at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, Greenport. 12:30 p.m. performance at Mitchell Park. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Friday, July 4, 11 a.m.: 33rd annual Fourth of July Parade, Main Road in Southold, from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane. Event information: southoldtownny.gov.

Fundraisers

Friday, June 20, 6 p.m.: Buffet dinner fundraiser to benefit Rwanda youth mission team’s July projects, North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Ethnic specialties, mocktails, scrumptious desserts. Music for fine dining by Riverhead HS orchestra quartet. Reservations: 631-929-6075.

Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car wash hosted by local cheerleaders from North Fork Cheer, at North Fork Discoveries, 31095 Main Road, Cutchogue. Proceeds help North Fork Cheer travel to the AAU Junior Cheer Olympics in Houston, Texas, in July.

Saturday, June 21, noon-6 p.m.: Fried chicken and fish dinner ‘Food for the Soul’ fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, chicken; $20, fish; $25 chicken and fish combo. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. If ordering more than five dinners, please call ahead of time. 631-525-2128.

In the garden

Wednesday, June 25, 10-11 a.m.: Botanical curation workshop with Dr. Jonathan M. Lehrer, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, non-members; $15, members. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Raptors and a Groundhog in the Garden, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: free, children; $20, adult non-members; $17, adult members.

Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: ReWild Long Island sustainable garden and meadows self-guided tour. Visit 12 private and public gardens from Baiting Hollow to Greenport that feature native plants to support birds, butterflies, bees and biodiversity. Free. Rain date: June 22. Registration required: [email protected].

Meetings

Wednesday, June 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Greenport, at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport.

Saturday, June 28, 9-11 a.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Fishers Island, at Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island.

Music

Friday, June 20, 5:30-7:30p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability are welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Saturday, June 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: “Soulful Sundown” with music by Sam Shaffery & Friends and poetry from Mary James, hosted by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Rd., Southold. Potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. Free. Information: 631-765-3494.

Monday, June 23, 7 p.m.: The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band presents an outdoor concert on the front lawn of Pulaski Street School, Riverhead. Music by Sousa, Williams, Anderson and more. Bring a lawn chair. In event of rain, concert to be moved indoors. Free.

Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.: ‘Mother Earth,’ performed by Accord Treble Choir, an all-female a cappella ensemble whose music spans a wide variety of styles, eras and cultures, Jamesport Meeting House. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org. Advance purchase recommended.

Theater

Friday, June 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.: Asbury Short Film Concert hosted by Bill Evans, at CAST Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Strongly recommended for ages 16 and above. Tickets $10: asburyshortfilms.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through July 6: Summer art show and sale celebrating local artists, sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Paintings, mixed media, collages, etchings, photography. Opening reception: Friday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. Exhibit dates and times: uusouthold.org.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Artist’s reception Friday, June 20, 6-8 p.m. Kicking off North Fork Pride weekend. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Let’s Set Sail’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of sailing and the Southold Yacht Club, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55300 Main Road. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Going Places’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of ferries that cruised Long Island Sound, Nautical Miseum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.