Polish Town Civic volunteers paint headquarters

Volunteers remove the hand-painted shutters from the Polish Town Civic Association headquarters before applying a new coat of paint to the building’s exterior. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Saturday morning do-to list: Shop for groceries. Meet friends. Give the Polish Town Civic Association headquarters a facelift with 50 gallons of donated paint.

That was the chore the Polish Town Civic Association took on last weekend. By the time the couple dozen volunteers were done, the association’s headquarters on Lincoln Avenue in Riverhead had been considerably spiffed up.

“Nobody could remember the last time it was painted,” said Stephanie Galka, vice president and general taskmaster of the project. The association itself is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the highlight of which will be the annual Polish Town Fair, this year from Saturday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 17.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

The association has been active in a variety of civic projects over the years, including supporting major improvements at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Last year, its volunteers remade the interior of the 100-year-old building.

The revitalization was made possible by the Pittsburgh Paint company, which donated the paint and equipment.

“We’re making a party out of it,” association president Kevin Davis said of this year’s restoration. That meant feeding the troops, so when the job was completed, the volunteers were treated to grilled kielbasa and pierogi.