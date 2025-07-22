Block party: July Alive on 25 rocks Riverhead

Real East End Brass rocked the Riverhead Main Stage during Alive on 25 block party July 18. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Downtown Riverhead came ‘Alive’ Friday for the first installment of the revamped Alive on 25 block party. Organizers said this year’s focus was live music and to bring it back to Riverhead. Bands of all kinds played live along ‘the block,’ bringing the crowds right to local businesses. Those who organized the event put together a Riverhead crawl outside the block party barriers, which added even more downtown businesses to participate in 2025’s Alive on 25.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

The downtown crawl also included new and returning activities and entertainment, such as laser tag, pop-up pickleball on a street court with Box Pickleball, selfie photo check-ins, and a classic car show and race car display run by Riverhead Raceway.

At 8 p.m. the bell rung on a family-friendly wrestling match between Championship Entertainment Productions heavyweight champion Joe Ocasio and John Da Animal. When the dust settled and with the fireworks lighting up the sky, Joe Ocasio stood holding the championship belt.

The next Alive on 25 block party will happen in Riverhead Friday, August 1. The full event announcements roll out on the festival’s Instagram feed @riverheadblockparty, the Alive on 25 Facebook page and aliveon25.org website.