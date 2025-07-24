Scott’s Pointe project manager arrested for illegal fireworks possession

Kenneth Myers, project manager for Scott’s Pointe, was arrested on July 15 for illegal possession of fireworks stored at Scott’s Pointe (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Kenneth Myers of Lindenhurst, 55, has been arrested for alleged unlawful possession of illegal fireworks stored at Scott’s Pointe, according to a Riverhead Police Department press release.

The Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office notified local police on July 15 around 10:55 a.m. about locating illegal fireworks inside Scott’s Pointe. Officers responded to the scene and found a quantity of fireworks in a sprinkler room.

All the illegal fireworks were confiscated and the Riverhead Police Crime Division commenced a further investigation. Mr. Myers was arrested after conference with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, processed and released for a future court date, the news release said.

The Riverhead Town Code states that “no person shall engage in or allow the manufacture, assembly, storage or display of any fireworks or pyrotechnics display without first obtaining a permit issued pursuant to this chapter. A completed application for display of fireworks or pyrotechnics display must be received by the Town Clerk a minimum of 30 days prior to the date of display.”

Those who violate fire prevention laws listed in the town code can face fines ranging from $250 to $2,500 and/or imprisonment of no more than 15 days.

The Riverhead Town Board approved a Fireworks Permit application from Island Water Park Corp. on July 1 to allow for the company to put on a fireworks show at Scott’s Pointe on July 5. At the time, it was noted the deadline for the permit was missed. However, the water park operator paid a $500 administrative fee to the fire marshal office, a $200 fireworks permit application fee and a $1,000 expedited fee.

This is a developing story.