SWR boys basketball team tops summer league

The Shoreham-Wading River boys basketball team after defeating Rocky Point in the summer league championship game. (Credit: George Faella)

It’s been six years since the Shoreham-Wading River varsity boys basketball team won the Town of Brookhaven summer league. Team captain Carter Baumeister remembers it well.

“That was my brother’s team,” Baumeister said. “Going into this summer league, that was hanging over my head a little bit. I wanted to do what my brother did.”

It was the only time the Wildcats won the summer league since its inception. That team also made the playoffs when it rolled around to the winter to the actual school season. “That was probably one of the best teams I coached,” SWR head coach Kevin Culhane said. “But after seeing the progress we’ve made with this group, I would say this team could have a chance to be the best I ever coached in 30 years.”

Shoreham-Wading River crossed one goal off the list by upending Rocky Point, 45-29, on Aug. 8, at Sachem North High School to win the championship. They were without two of their best players as well, since both Max Boerum and James Cook were away on vacation.

Shoreham’s Zach Makarewicz hits the baseline layup over two Rocky Point defenders for two points. (Credit: George Faella)

“That shows the depth of this team,” Culhane said. “The fact that we can go and find ways to win a game without two of our leading scorers speaks volumes for the players we have on this team. They were able to get significant minutes in their absence and that bodes well for our future.”

The opening minutes of the game were tight. Defense reigned supreme and scoring buckets was an absolute premium. But as the half went on, the Wildcats started to extend their lead with steals and defensive ball pressure to open up the transition game.

Brandyn Bland was coming up with crucial rebounds and putbacks; Chris Menokou was nailing triples; Zach Makarewicz was impacting both sides of the ball; Tyler Lievre was running the fastbreak at ease; and Javon Wright was making plays in the paint. Before you knew it, the score became lopsided and Rocky Point couldn’t muster enough courage to make a proper comeback.

Lievre, Bland and Menokou each scored eight points in the victory. Makarewicz and Wright added six points apiece.

“This is one of the goals we were working towards,” Lievre said. “We did a lot of learning last year and I think we’re ready to show everyone what Shoreham-Wading River is all about.”

The team finished 10-10 last year with a record of 5-9 in League 6, but this year brings new excitement for the Wildcats. Everyone is healthy, everything is meshing and a year does a lot for a team’s confidence.

The boys basketball team has never won a Suffolk County Section XI championship in its history.

“I don’t want to jump the gun but I think this team has as good a chance as any that have walked through the doors at Shoreham-Wading River High School to put something on that boys basketball banner in the gym,” Baumeister said. “If we just keep working hard and taking it one step at a time, I know we will surprise teams once the school season starts. We always talked about winning a championship since we were kids. Now it’s time to go out and do it.”