PBMC receives stroke care award from American Heart Association

The accolade comes a few months after Peconic Bay Medical Center broke ground on its state-of-the-art neuroscience facility (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Peconic Bay Medical Center has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for its leadership and dedication in improving stroke care on Long Island’s East End.

The Riverhead-based hospital received the association’s 2025 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award, as well as additional honors on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

The Gold Plus Stroke Care Award highlights hospitals that demonstrate at least 85% compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Achievement Measures for 24 consecutive months or more. This includes timeliness of administrating medications for ischemic stroke patients and discharge measures put in place to ensure patients are receiving proper medications post-hospitalization.

“This award is a testament to the exceptional skill and commitment of our stroke team and to our broader mission to deliver top-tier, accessible healthcare to the East End community,” said Amy Loeb, president of PBMC. “With the Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch Neurosciences Center developing, and with national accolades like this, we are building something truly remarkable here on the East End, where patients can get the care they need, when they need it the most.”

The accolade comes a few months after PBMC broke ground on its state-of-the-art neuroscience center, equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The center will also serve as the only Eastern Long Island facility capable of performing a cerebral mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that can remove a blood clot and quickly restore blood flow to the brain after a major stroke — bringing critical neurological care much closer to home for East End residents.

With construction expected to be completed by the end of this year, Ms. Loeb previously revealed at a wall-breaking ceremony that the hospital plans to begin treating patients at the new facility in the first quarter of 2026.

For more information about Peconic Bay Medical Center, visit pbmchealth.org.