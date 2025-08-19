County eyes Venezia Square project site for land preservation

The proposed 37,000 square-foot Venezia Square retail development has faced opposition since it was first proposed in 2007 for Wading River (courtesy rendering).

The approval of a commercial shopping center proposal in Wading River that has been in development for almost 20 years may be impeded by Suffolk County, which seeks to preserve that land for open space.

Venezia Square, LLC is seeking approval to construct a commercial center at 6435 Route 25A in Wading River, which consists of 37,000 square feet of retail space within two 10,000 square-foot buildings and one 7,000 square-foot building. The site plan includes a drive-through bank, a 76-seat restaurant and two takeout restaurants, which, when combined, contribute an additional 7,000 square feet to the proposed shopping center.

After Charles Voorhis, an environmental planner who has represented the applicant for the past 10 years, spoke about the site plan’s extensive review and revisions made over the past few years, Dean Gandley from Suffolk County Legislature Catherine Stark’s office notified the Riverhead Planning Board of the county’s interest in preserving the 6.34-acre parcels.

Mr. Gandley informed the planning board of the county legislature’s Aug. 5 decision to authorize an appraisal on the parcels and that the property owner may receive an offer letter as early as this fall.

“Given that preservation is an option, it seems better for all parties the land be preserved,” Ms. Stark said in a letter, which Mr. Gandley read to the planning board. “It protects the interest of the neighboring land owners, some of whom have expressed a desire of seeing it preserved, and the current Venezia land owner could be made whole by selling the land to the county.”

The Suffolk County Drinking Water Protection Program is designed to provide funding for sewer district tax rate stabilization, environmental protection, and property tax mitigation through 2060. It allows for the use of 31.10% of sales and compensating use tax proceeds generated annually for specific environmental protection, including the acquisition of open space.

The project site is 790 feet west of the intersection of Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road, and the applicants previously proposed that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection of Route 25A and Dogwood Drive.

Sid Bail, president of the Wading River Civic Association, expressed his support for Ms. Stark’s efforts to jumpstart the land acquisition. With opposition surrounding the project’s potential impacts on traffic and the environment since it was first unveiled in 2007, the civic association president felt the county legislature’s decision made sense.

“I think that would be an ideal situation for the community, to preserve the rural character of the community, and it would resolve some of the traffic issues that some of us who live in Wading River are concerned about,” Mr. Bail said. “I think it would be a good solution for [applicant] Joe Vento — it would make him whole.”

Mr. Voorhis confirmed the applicant did receive an “unsolicited letter” from Ms. Stark’s office about the proposed acquisition, which he described as a “winning buyer, winning seller situation.” He said the applicant will consider the county’s offer moving forward, but indicated the potential acquisition should not be part of the site plan process.

He noted there is 119 feet of natural vegetation between the clear development area and south property line, which is requirement set by the Pine Barrens Commission and will remain natural as it currently exists.

“I hope you’ll take all of this under advisement and move forward with a decision on this site plan,” Mr. Voorhis said to the Riverhead Planning Board.