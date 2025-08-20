Gridiron report, fall season schedules for local teams

SWR football opens the season against Hampton Bays at home Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

With summer coming to an end, here’s a look at what’s to come for the high school football season across all local teams.

Riverhead (1-7 Division I)

Coming off of a disappointing season, Riverhead has a new coach and a new philosophy heading into 2025. The Blue Waves open the new year Sept. 12, which is a Friday night under the lights at Sachem East High School. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The two teams didn’t face off last season despite being in the same division. Sachem East posted a 2-6 record last year and is looking to rebound after a down year.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Riverhead:

Sept. 19: Riverhead at Central Islip, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: Lindenhurst at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: Riverhead at Brentwood, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11: Longwood at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Patchogue-Medford at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m. (homecoming)

Oct. 25: Riverhead at Walt Whitman, 6 p.m.

Nov. 11: Bay Shore at Riverhead, 1:30 p.m.

Shoreham-Wading River (4-5 Division IV)

Last season Shoreham-Wading River was able to sneak into the playoffs with a 4-4 record in division play. They met their match in round one when they faced off against a senior-heavy Miller Place. The Wildcats got knocked out by the score of 36-12.

Led by now sophomore quarterback Noah Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River is trying to right the ship and get back to winning football. They will open the season against Hampton Bays at Shoreham-Wading River High School Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. The Baymen closed out last season with a record of 3-5. The two teams faced off last year in the first game of the season as well. The Wildcats won that game, 40-12.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Shoreham-Wading River:

Sept. 20: Shoreham-Wading River at Bayport-Blue Point, 1 p.m.

Sept. 26: Shoreham-Wading River at Kings Park, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: Southampton/Ross at Shoreham-Wading River, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Miller Place at Shoreham-Wading River, 6 p.m.

Oct. 18: Shoreham-Wading River at Port Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24: Babylon at Shoreham-Wading River, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31: Shoreham-Wading River at Greenport/Southold/Mattituck, 6 p.m.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (4-4 Division IV)

With the 4-4 record in the division last season, the Porters made the playoffs and had to match up against top dog Bayport-Blue Point. Though they lost 42-14, it was a major stepping stone for the program as it was the first time they made it to the playoffs in 11 years.

Getting a taste of the playoffs inspired the group to take another step forward for this season. The Porters will open up the season with a home game Friday, Sept. 12, against Elwood/John Glenn at 7pm. The two teams didn’t match up last season in Division IV play. Elwood/John Glenn ended their season with a 5-5 record following one win and one loss in the playoffs last year.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck