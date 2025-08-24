Blotter: Five arrested for alleged harassment

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests during the week of Aug. 10-16, 2025:

Sharon Morales, 31, of Jersey City, N.J.; Elease Jackson of Manhattan, 33; and Riverhead residents Lanice Jennings, 31, Peter Reeberg, 23, and Andrea Taglieri, 56, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Luis Quichimbo Boconzaca of Patchogue, 43; Dennis Remski of Ludlow, Vt., 42; and Matthew Mattera of Brooklyn, 32; were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. Jamuela Carter of Riverhead, 43, was arrested for alleged driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol.

Christopher Jaime of Jersey City, N.J., 34, and Tahniya Badgett of Riverhead, 25, were arrested for alleged assault.

Cary Zagarino of Santa Monica, Calif., 62, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Alicia Porter of Islip, 36, and Tiasia Booker of East Moriches, 24, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

John Baynes of Brooklyn, 68, and Adam Tatum, listed as undomiciled, 59, were arrested for alleged trespass.

Agustin Mayen, 59, and Jose Zurdo-Xuya, 32, both of Riverhead; Reaquan Wimbush of Bellport, 29; Tralaisha Stines of Central Islip, 32; Jeremy Jenkins of Brentwood, 21; Tiasia Booker of East Moriches, 24; and Mary Mastellone, listed as undomiciled, 46, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.