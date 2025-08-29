Craft’D announces closure as Town Square project moves ahead

Riverhead Town will acquire the cocktail bar Craft’D at 127 E. Main St. through eminent domain law for its Town Square project (Ana Borruto photo).

Craft’D cocktail bar is saying goodbye to 127 East Main St. as Riverhead Town goes forward with the acquisition of the eatery for its Town Square development.

Supreme Court Justice John J. Leo granted a vesting order filed on Aug. 27 by the town’s defense attorney Frank Isler. This allows for the transfer of ownership of the leasehold interest property of Craft’D to Riverhead Town.

Riverhead Town Attorney Erik Howard confirmed in an email a settlement agreement is pending review by the counsel of Craft’D’s owner, SNR Bar 25 Corp. The town board previously approved a budget adjustment to make a $120,000 settlement offer, however, it is unclear if this figure has changed.

Craft’D made a social media post about its closure the day after the acquisition was approved. The owners invited its patrons to raise a glass with them at a final celebration on Saturday, Sept. 20.

They will offer $3 draft beers and canned beers, and other discounted drinks. A buffet will be open after 6 p.m.

“After six incredible years of cooking, serving, laughing and sharing memories, our time here has come to an end due to the town’s decision to move forward with their project,” read the statement posted on the Craft’D Facebook page. “The bar has been so much more than a place to drink and eat. It’s been our home, your gathering spot, and the backdrop to countless first dates, birthdays, wedding after parties and reunions. We’ve made lifelong friends behind the bar. And we’ve felt the love from this community every single day.”

Sean Kenna, co-owner of Craft’D, strongly debated with Riverhead Town officials at a public hearing back in May and urged them to consider delaying its eminent domain proceedings until he tried to find a new space for his restaurant.

It has not been confirmed if Craft’D will relocate or reopen elsewhere in Riverhead. As of press time, Mr. Kenna has not responded for requests for comment. He and his business partner, Robert Manolio, will continue to operate Cucina 25 at 12 West Main St.

“This isn’t just the end of a chapter — it’s the closing of a beautiful book,” the statement read. “One that we’ll cherish forever.”