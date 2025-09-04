The approval of the Community Benefit Zoning Use District code changes paves the way for the First Baptist Church in Riverhead to get its longtime Family Community Life Center project proposal off the ground (Credit: file photo)

Riverhead Town officials adopted changes to its Community Benefit Zoning Use District code on Wednesday, which inches the Riverhead First Baptist Church closer to finally bringing its decades-long affordable housing proposal to fruition.

The room erupted in applause after the town board’s decision, as the code amendment has received overwhelming support from community members who have backed the Family Community Life Center project since it was first proposed by Pastor Charles and Shirley Coverdale in 1988.

“Good things come to those who wait,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard as he gave the last yes vote.

In collaboration with builder Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, the mixed-use, transit-oriented development proposal also known as The Northville Commons calls for the construction of a 10,000 square-foot community center and 80 affordable apartment units on nearly 13 acres of the First Baptist Church’s land on Northville Turnpike.

Part of the vision for The Northville Commons is to create a 24-hour childcare facility, assistance for seniors, mental health support, after-school programs and other wellness and recreational offerings, such as a gymnasium, indoor track and multi-sport practice space for year-round public use.

In addition, the Coverdales plan to set aside units for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Under the revised zoning code, the residential housing component of the mixed-use development would include both rental dwelling units and a minimum of 10% homeownership dwelling units, such as townhouses, single family homes or condominiums.

The changes would also allow for additional workforce housing on lots larger than 10 acres. Both the rental and homeownership units are geared towards residents in between 50 and 130% of the Area Median Income (AMI) guidelines for both counties.

A public community center would be allowed as well to provide educational and recreational services such as daycare, senior services, caregiver support, nutrition and wellness programs, performing arts space, fitness facilities, and more to tenants and the general public.

In terms of construction, any future developments that fall under the Community Benefit Zoning Use District can not exceed 35 feet in height, or three and a half stories. A minimum of 20% of the total site area must be reserved for vegetated open space, pond areas or passive recreational use.

To keep in line with the community character, an amendment was made about the development’s architecture “including elements from typical North Fork single family houses.”



