Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 4, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 27, 2025.
Calverton (11933)
- Barry Gilliam to Hakan Koc, 66 Laurin Road (600-115.01-1-38) (R) $376,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Kristy Naddell & Kenneth Cereola to Viveca Tress & Richard McIver, 445 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-30) (R) $1,275,000
East Marion (11939)
- Alexander Kofinas Trust to John & Coleen Bahrs, 5405 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-1-6) (R) $2,400,000
Greenport (11944)
- Tupper Thomas to Mark Fishman, 241 6th Street (1001-7-1-2) (R) $1,674,000
- Emmanuel Tzannes to Nicholas Kaasik, 3250 Manhanset Avenue (1000-43-4-18) (R) $960,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Estate of William Klatt to Peter Bafitis, 166 Manor Lane (600-47-2-12) (R) $735,000
Laurel (11948)
- Dmitry & Tatyana Baron to Todd Jeffcoat & Desiree Visceglia, 2780 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-6-23) (R) $1,150,000
Mattituck (11952)
- 14065 Main Road LLC to Dylan & Mary Hahn, 14065 Main Road (1000-140-3-27) (R) $850,000
Orient (11957)
- Wisdom Ventures LLC to John Lawrence & Kerry Kimmins-Lawrence, 110 Soundview Road (1000-15-3-33) (R) $1,850,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Kyle Conklin to G & G Vue Property LLC, 116 Sweezy Avenue (600-128-2-10) (R) $750,000
- Matthew & Jennifer Eager to Israel Salmeron & Bertila DeEscobar, 133 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-15) (R) $553,000
- Theodora & Laura Cohen to Dagoberto Sagastume & Adriana Alvarado, 767 East Main Street (600-127-7-23.001) (R) $542,000
- Chris Day to Loreta Colombo, 50 Vineyard Way (600-46-4-16) (R) $541,000
- US Bank to Adrian Campohermoso & Clara Rojas, 25 Prospect Place (600-127-5-19) (R) $530,000
- WKPRE LLC to John Reventlow, 2302 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-38.001) (R) $458,900
- Kevin & Susan Brooks to 330 Sweezy Avenue LLC, 330 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-45) (R) $450,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Jose Miguez & Rosanna Piazza to Lisa Vidal, 5 Wade Road (700-8-2-33) (R) $1,450,000
Southold (11971)
- John Metzger to Southold Studio LLC, 1230 Traveler Street (1000-60-2-1) (R) $510,000
- Eileen Mowry to John & Carol Taggart, 700 Goose Creek Lane (1000-79-1-1) (R) $475,000
- Lola Guarneri to Boost Construction Corp, 25 Goldin Lane (1000-135-2-17) (V) $250,000
- Eileen Sinclair Trust to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive (1000-87-5-7) (R) $126,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)