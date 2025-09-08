Back-to-school: Reader photos and education headlines
School is back in session for the 2025-26 year. We asked for your back-to-school photos and you answered!
Here are some recent Education headlines; scroll to the bottom for links to district calendars.
SWR District 2026 lunch program directives
Shoreham-Wading River cafeterias will be required to provide a complete meal to any student who asks for one under the state’s universal free meals program starting this year. The state program follows the National School Lunch Program as a criteria for nutrition at meal time. READ MORE
SWR High School gym fire shifts athletics, phys ed activities
Superintendent Gerard Poole said water damages to the gym floor — a result of efforts to extinguish the fire — will require “major renovation,” but all other areas will be open for the start of the year. Work to replace the floor has already begun, with the floor already ripped up as of Aug. 26. READ MORE
Community advisory committee formed by Riverhead school board
Effective in October, the Riverhead Central School District board of education will create its new Community Involvement and Language Access Advisory Committee to bridge gaps in communication and alert leadership of community concerns. READ MORE
Area districts lay out state-mandated cell ban plans
Gov. Hochul’s policy, which was approved as part of the 2026 fiscal year budget, prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on K-12 school grounds for the entire day, including classroom time, lunch and study hall periods. READ MORE
New athletic director Ferry to lead SWR wildcat pack
Deb Ferry was appointed Shoreham-Wading River’s new director of health, physical education and athletics and plans to have a “boots on the ground approach.” She will replace former athletics director Eric Bramoff, who joined the district in July 2024. READ MORE
Wishing students, staff, teachers, administrators and parents an enriching 2025-26 year of school!