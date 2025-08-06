Area school districts lay out state-mandated cell ban plans

Riverhead High School (Credit: file photo)

Gone are the days of texting and scrolling during class, as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide bell-to-bell ban on internet-enabled devices in schools takes effect this fall.

The ban applies to all public schools, charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) programs and aims to create a distraction-free environment in New York schools.

Gov. Hochul’s policy, which was approved as part of the 2026 fiscal year budget, prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on K-12 school grounds for the entire day, including classroom time, lunch and study hall periods.

“I know our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling — and that’s why New York continues to lead the nation on protecting our kids in the digital age,” Gov. Hochul said in a May 6 press release.

Schools were allowed to develop their own plans for smartphone storage during the day, giving administrators and teachers the ability to decide what is best for their buildings and students.

The policy requires schools give parents a way to contact their children during the school day when necessary, and states that inequitable discipline should be prevented. Exceptions to the policy include students who need their smartphone to manage a medical condition, for Individualized Education Programs, and for other purposes such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Riverhead Central School District will prohibit student use of internet-enabled devices during the entire school day, including classes, homeroom, lunch, recess, study halls and passing periods on all school grounds.

At the elementary level, students are not permitted to bring devices to school. Any devices that are brought to school must be silenced and stored in designated areas under teacher supervision.

Middle and high school students may bring their devices to school but must keep them silenced and stored in lockers or district-provided storage containers throughout the school day.

“The Riverhead Central School District is committed to creating a focused, distraction-free learning environment that supports student academic achievement and mental health,” Riverhead Central School District superintendent Robert Hagan said. “Our Board of Education has adopted a comprehensive policy regarding student use of personal electronic devices, including internet-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.”

In Shoreham-Wading River Central School District, student use of internet-enabled devices will be prohibited during the school day on school grounds. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are prohibited from bringing devices to school. Middle and high school student devices must be silenced and stored in student lockers.

Parents can request an exception from the policy if their children need access to an internet-enabled device to manage their healthcare, for translation services, or if they are routinely responsible for the care and wellbeing of a family member. Requests must be made to the building principal, and for healthcare exceptions, must include documentation from an appropriate healthcare professional.

Enforcement of the policy will be overseen by building administrative staff and designated employees throughout the school day.

Students who use their smartphones without prior administrative approval will have their phone confiscated and held in the school office until the end of the school day. The first time this happens, the student can retrieve the device and their guardian will be notified. For subsequent occurrences, their guardian will have to retrieve the device. If there are any further instances, the student will be prohibited from bringing their device on campus for an extended period of time.

Under the district’s code of conduct, consequences for violating the policy include detention, in-school suspension and exclusion from extracurricular activities. The district may also give students assignments on the detrimental impact of social media on mental health, smartphones in school or other relevant topics.

“We have great confidence in our students, who have shown themselves to be responsible and compliant with school expectations,” Shoreham-Wading River Central School District superintendent Gerard Poole said. “We expect they will adapt well to the new state law regarding cell phones.”

The district will publish annual reports beginning Sept. 1, 2026, on its website that detail policy enforcement over the last year. The report will include “non-identifiable demographic information” of students who faced disciplinary action for violating the policy.

“If a statistically significant disparate enforcement impact is identified, the report will include a plan to mitigate such disparate enforcement,” the policy states.

A more in-depth report of the school district’s policy can be found on the districts home page at swrschools.org.