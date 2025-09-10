Sports Roundup: SWR field hockey wins third straight match

Shoreham forward Madison Herr moves the ball past a West Islip defender in a recent game. (Credit: George Faella file photo)

Field Hockey

Sept. 9: Shoreham-Wading River 9, Southampton 1

Shoreham-Wading River has continued their torrid pace to start the season with their third win in a row. After the nine-goal performance against Southampton, the Wildcats have 17 goals on the season. Madison Herr was an absolute menace on the field against Southampton, finding the back of the net five separate times. Marisa Cacciola scored once and registered two assists in the victory. Herr leads all of Suffolk County with goals scored with 10. Shoreham-Wading River (3-0) will host Harborfields on Friday, Sept. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Riverhead 4, Commack 1

The Riverhead field hockey team, after winning their first game of the season, added their second win in as many games playing away at Commack. The Blue Waves got on the board with two goals in the first quarter and then added one goal each in the second and the third quarter to put the game away. Riverhead (2-0) got goals from Gabriella Rossetti, Abigail Maaiki, Emma Kennedy and Karlie Nohejl. Casey Hubbard made six saves. Riverhead will host Ward Melville on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 9: Riverhead 2, Hampton Bays 1

A year after going 0-15, the Riverhead girls soccer team earned their first win of the season in their third game with a 2-1 victory over Hampton Bays. After going into halftime with a 0-0 score, Gabby Re made the breakthrough on a goal before assisting on the other goal scored by Ellie Cammarota that sealed the deal. That was Cammarota’s second goal of the season. Riverhead’s record improved to 1-2 in the alternative league. Riverhead will travel to Copiague on Friday, Sept. 12, for a 4 p.m. game to try to build on that momentum.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 8: Shoreham-Wading River 9, Bayport-Blue Point 0

After winning the summer league in the town of Brookhaven, the Shoreham-Wading River boys soccer team looks every bit the part of a team that’s going to compete for a championship during the school season. Through two games this season, the Wildcats have scored 14 goals and have shutout both opponents. Against the phantoms, Zach Makarewicz nailed a hat trick, and Evan Degroot had two goals and 1 assist. Makarewicz has now scored five goals this season. Shoreham-Wading River (2-0) will now travel to face Islip Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Commack 9, Riverhead 1

Not the start to the season Riverhead boys soccer was hoping for. The Blue Waves have opened the season with three straight losses and have been outscored 18-2 through the first three games. It doesn’t help that their captain, Hector Calderon, has been injured since the opening minutes of the first game but coach Nic Dezenzo believes he’ll be back within a week. Rony Yanes has scored both of the goals for Riverhead (0-3) this season. They’ll travel to Brentwood Friday, Sept. 12, for a 4 p.m. game.

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 4: Shoreham-Wading River 3, West Babylon 0

The boys volleyball team at Shoreham-Wading River has started off their season with two consecutive shutout victories. SWR’s Michael Pfeiffer had 16 kills in the victory and recorded three aces. Steven Kelban nailed 11 kills and three solo blocks. Frank Valenti came away with seven kills. Luke Gallo had 37 assists. Shoreham-Wading River (2-0) will travel to Westhampton Thursday, Sept. 11, for a 4 p.m. game.

Girls Volleyball

September 8: Shoreham-Wading River 3, Wyandanch 0

Shoreham-Wading River has started out the season with two straight wins by the score of 3-0. In the victory over Wyandanch, Brooke Rand and Maria Lazaris both had six kills and one ace. Raven Fernandes led the team with five aces. Shoreham-Wading River (2-0) will travel to Mt. Sinai Friday, Sept. 12, for a 4 p.m. game.