Charges of assault and drug possession after motor vehicle accident on Old Country Road

(Courtesy photo)

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit after a motor vehicle accident on Old Country Road between Ostrander Avenue and Oliver Street, just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12., according to Riverhead Town Police Department.

The motorcyclist, Michael McCann, 60, of Sag Harbor, remains in critical condition.

Mr. McCann was struck by a white Jeep traveling eastbound on Old Country Road, police said. The vehicle was driven by Tyryk Lewis, 28, of Riverhead, with a passenger, Rita Stumpf, 39, an undomiciled female in the Riverhead area. Both were taken into custody by officers.

Further investigation by the Riverhead Detective Squad has determined that Mr. Lewis and Mr. McCann “had been involved in an ongoing dispute. Detectives established that Lewis intentionally drove his vehicle into the motorcycle. Both Lewis and Stumpf were arrested,” police said.

Mr. Lewis was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Ms. Stumpf was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after being found in possession of crack cocaine, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500, ext. 312.