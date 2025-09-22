NFEC volunteers clear refuse on International Coastal Cleanup Day

A volunteer with the haul of litter he cleaned up off Reeves Beach in Riverhead on Saturday. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

North Fork Environmental Council (NFEC) held its annual litter pickup for International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Reeves Beach in Riverhead and Baillie Beach in Mattituck. Among the items collected were discarded vapes, fast food wrappers, beer cans and surprisingly, only a single mylar balloon.

Garbage frequently accumulates at Reeves Beach when the container is overfilled, said Susan MacKenzie, a board member of the NFEC.

“We picked up most of the stuff that was on Reeves Beach, the big stuff,” Ms. MacKenzie said. She implored the public to be more careful with their refuse. “We don’t see those ads all the time like we did back in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Don’t be a litter bug. Pick it up.”

There are litter collection baskets at both Bailie Beach and Reeves Beach, so visitors can do their part all year round.

Big Bee installed to fight litter Installed earlier this year, NFEC commissioned ‘The Big Bee,’ a 4- by 7-foot wire sculpture that serves as a collection site for bottle and cans. It’s located at the intersection of Main Street and Griffing Avenue.

NFEC is always looking for more volunteers in general, and specifically for the upcoming Repair Cafe in Jamesport.